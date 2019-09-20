Gavin Newsom tells CalPERS, CalSTRS to favor green investments in climate change order

Newsom on emissions waiver: Gives history, calls out GOP, quotes Pericles California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Governor Gavin Newsom responds the Trump Administration move to rescine California’s waiver to set tailpipe emissions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Governor Gavin Newsom responds the Trump Administration move to rescine California’s waiver to set tailpipe emissions.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed an executive order to leverage the might of the state’s $700 billion public pension funds and its purchasing power as a highway builder in a campaign to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Newsom’s order caps a week in his administration fought with Trump administration over the state’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and in which the $83 billion University of California Retirement Plan announced that it would divest from fossil fuels.

“In the face of the White House’s inaction on climate change, California is stepping up and leading the way,” Newsom said in written remarks. “Our state is proof that you can reach some of the strongest climate goals in the world while also achieving record economic growth. How we meet this moment will define our state – and country – for decades to come, just as the emergence of the internet defined our economy over the past few decades. We have to get ahead of this and align our state investments, our purchasing power and our transportation and housing policies to be ready to meet this moment head-on.”

Newsom’s order does not instruct the $380 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System or the $237 billion California State Teachers’ Retirement System to pull money out of oil and gas, although each public pension fund has faced calls to do so from environmental activists.

Rather, the order directs the public pension funds to work with the Newsom administration on an investment framework that would “provide a timeline and criteria to shift investments to companies and industry sectors that have greater growth potential based on their focus of adapting to and mitigating the impacts of climate change, including investments in carbon-neutral, carbon-negative and clean energy technologies.”

Divesting from fossil fuels is a controversial subject for the public employee pension funds because all three retirement plans are underfunded, and failing to hit investment targets could force taxpayers to kick in more money for civil servants’ pensions.

Newsom’s order further directs California state government to reduce greenhouse gas emissions when considering how to build highways and roads and in developing state-operated buildings.

The order also asks the California Air Resources Board to put more pressure on automakers to build more electric cars and to develop more infrastructure to support zero-emission vehicles.