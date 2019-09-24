Trump impeachment: Freshman California Democrats say they’re ready for an inquiry

CONGRESSMAN TJ COX COMMUNITY SWEARING-IN JE VDA 02/02/19 SELMA ARTS CENTER -- Democratic Congressman TJ Cox was sworn in by Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria while his wife, Kathleen Murphy, looks on. Fresno Bee file

Of California’s seven freshmen Democrats who defeated Republican incumbents in 2018, only one has not publicly backed impeaching President Donald Trump: Rep. TJ Cox.

Cox, D-Fresno, has remained publicly mum on the topic even as three others in purple districts, Reps. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, Katie Hill, D-Santa Clarita, and Gil Cisneros, D-Phelan, all announced their support for an impeachment vote or investigation Monday and Tuesday.

Those three were all convinced to join the swelling support for impeachment among Democrats by reports that Trump sought Ukraine’s help in discrediting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Last week, we found out that the president himself may have put our national security at risk, invited another foreign government to interfere in our election, and used American tax dollars to further his own political agenda,” Harder said Tuesday. “Anyone willing to sacrifice the national security interests of the United States for their own benefit is unfit to be president. If these allegations are true, it’s time for the House to open impeachment proceedings.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Other Democrats are newly open to impeachment proceedings following a whistleblower’s report made to Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson over Trump’s communications with a foreign leader.

Congress still does not know the exact contents of the complaint or who the whistleblower is, and Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share the complaint.

The inspector general found the complaint “credible” and “urgent,” according to a letter to Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank. But the general counsel for Maguire’s office said it had consulted with the Justice Department and determined the complaint did not rise to the level of an “urgent concern” requiring congressional notification, which is required by law.

Subsequent reporting has said the complaint centered on a July phone call, when Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.. Trump has said the call included discussions about the Biden family, but he’s maintained he did not do anything improper.

Trump said Tuesday he plans to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukraine president on Wednesday, but not the whistleblower complaint.

Cox’s office did not return a request for comment. Cox won his seat in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes against former Rep. David Valadao, a Republican of Hanford, and 2020 is set up to be a rematch between the two.

When he’s been asked about impeachment in the past, Cox has demurred and insisted he is focusing on issues more important to his district, such as health care and water infrastructure.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and others in House leadership have quelled calls for impeachment in the past, worrying that impeachment proceedings would hurt their effort to retain a majority in the House 2020. Pelosi has not made a public statement about impeachment in light of the latest allegations against Trump.

But many moderate Democratic members, whom Pelosi ostensibly is trying to protect, have started calling for impeachment investigations. More than 170 Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry or vote at this point.

Freshman Rep. Hill, D-Santa Clarita, also announced Tuesday that she now supports impeachment proceedings against Trump given the Ukraine allegations, saying she believes a “threshold has been crossed by this president.”

Freshman Rep. Cisneros, D-Phelan, wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post Monday night that also expressed support for impeachment investigations. He was joined by six other freshman Democrats outside California.

Reps. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, Harley Rouda, D-Newport Beach, and Mike Levin, D-Vista, all supported impeachment inquiries following Mueller’s report that detailed times Trump had tried to interfere in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. Mueller declined to charge Trump with obstruction of justice, though he specifically said the report did not clear Trump of wrongdoing.