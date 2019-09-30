California becomes first state to allow college athletes to be paid

Duke’s Marvin Bagley III makes a monster slam in victory over Syrcause Watch a time-lapse as Duke's Marvin Bagley III slam in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe during the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as Duke's Marvin Bagley III slam in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe during the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018.

Rejecting opposition from the NCAA, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a law allowing college athletes to be paid starting in 2023.

The proposal from state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, will allow players to be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Senate Bill 206, dubbed the “Fair Pay to Play Act,” would also prohibit universities across the state from revoking scholarships from students who choose to pursue endorsement deals and other opportunities.

Last week, Newsom signaled his support for the bill during an interview with Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“This notion of ‘student-athlete,’ give me a break,” Newsom said. “These guys are expected full-time to sacrifice themselves for athletics, but when they’re done, the next crew comes in and it’s just this cycle. At the end of the day, it perpetuates a cycle of inequality and a lack of equity. As it relates to the issue of sports, it’s time to rebalance things. ... I recognize the consequence of this decision because we could substantially change the NCAA as we know it.”

Newsom was filmed signing the bill on NBA superstar Lebron James’ HBO show, The Shop. Newsom posted a video clip from the show on Twitter early Monday.

“That’s governor’s signature right there,” James says in the clip, celebrating the bill’s signing.

The NCAA, which governs college sports, was unsuccessful in its efforts to stop the bill within the Legislature or get Newsom to veto it, setting the stage for a potential legal challenge.

Shortly after Skinner’s bill cleared the Assembly with unanimous support earlier this month, the group told Newsom in a letter that the law would give the state’s 58 NCAA schools an “unfair recruiting advantage.” As a result, the NCAA Board of Governors threatened to ban those schools from playing in NCAA competitions. The announcement came in addition to their prior threats to revoke California’s ability to host future championships.

“We urge the state of California to reconsider this harmful and, we believe, unconstitutional bill and hope the state will be a constructive partner in our efforts to develop a fair name, image and likeness approach for all 50 states,” they wrote.

Skinner has long blasted the NCAA and accused it of not seriously considering the subject of athlete pay. In May, the NCAA formed a working group to examine name, image and likeness benefits. In the announcement, the NCAA said a final report would be due to the Board of Governors in October, with an update provided in August. That update has yet to be publicly released.

“Their press release said they would have an initial report out in August,” Skinner told The Bee earlier this month. “August is over. No one has seen anything from the NCAA. SB 206 is necessary. The NCAA has not really demonstrated good faith.”

Newsom’s signature will only increase the volume on the national debate surrounding college athlete pay. Several professional have supported the bill, including James and former Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant. The issue has also generated some discussion on the 2020 Democratic presidential campaign trail.

In response to James’ tweet, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote on Twitter this month, “College athletes are workers. Pay them.” Entrepreneur Andrew Yang told CNN it’s “immoral” that college athletes aren’t getting paid.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg said after an event in West Sacramento on Sunday that “it’s no longer clear to me that a promise of a college degree is sufficient compensation for what we ask for them. ... I’m not ready to declare that as a federal policy, but I do think it’s a healthy debate.”