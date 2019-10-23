Trump sues to undo California’s cap-and-trade pact with Canada, calls it rogue foreign policy

President Donald Trump’s administration is going to court with California again, this time over a cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec meant to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

The program, enacted by Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2006, requires industries to purchase pollution credits at market prices or to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

It aims to reduce emissions by gradually limiting the volume of available credits each year. Its initial goal was to cut greenhouse emission levels in the state to 1990 levels by 2020.

The Canadian province Quebec joined the agreement in 2014, followed by Ontario in 2015.

Trump’s Justice Department is now arguing in a civil lawsuit, filed in Eastern District of California, that California has no right to “pursue an independent foreign policy in the area of greenhouse gas regulation.”

“The state of California has veered outside of its proper constitutional lane to enter into an international emissions agreement. The power to enter into such agreements is reserved to the federal government, which must be able to speak with one voice in the area of U.S. foreign policy,” said Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division. “California’s unlawful cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec undermines the president’s ability to negotiate competitive agreements with other nations, as the president sees fit.”

The Justice Department is asking the court to uphold the role of the federal government in conducting foreign policy by declaring the agreement unconstitutional.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was present as the mayor of San Francisco when Schwarzenegger signed the bill into law. A ballot proposition to suspend the greenhouse gas emission requirements was defeated by California voters in 2010, and the California Supreme Court in 2017 declined to review a lower court decision upholding the program’s design.

“For years our state has proudly participated in a number of environmental partnerships that tackle the devastating effects of climate change to our health and economy,” Newsom said in a statement Wednesday. “This latest attack shows that the White House has its head in the sand when it comes to climate change and serves no purpose other than continued political retribution.”

California has filed more than 60 lawsuits against Trump’s Justice Department, including over auto emissions standards, but the U.S. suing California is not as common. The Justice Department sued California in March 2018 over their so-called sanctuary city laws — laws that prevent local law enforcement from communicating with immigration enforcement when they encounter people who are in the country illegally.