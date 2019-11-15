California bans government purchases of most gas-powered cars under Newsom climate order

California state government on Friday stopped buying gas-powered sedans as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The directive by the state’s Department of General Services, which oversees purchasing and contracts for California state government, exempts public safety vehicles. The department did not respond by deadline to requests for clarification about the order’s extent.

The new rules announced Friday also require that starting next year state agencies only buy vehicles from manufacturers that recognize California’s ability to set its own air pollution standards, a power the Trump administration is trying to revoke.

California is challenging that attempt in court and has struck deals with several car manufacturers who say they will comply with California’s standards in spite of the Trump administration’s efforts to roll them back.

Honda, Ford, BMW and Volkswagen have sided with California in the disagreement.

General Motors, Toyota, Mazda and Fiat Chrysler are aligning with the Trump administration in its attempt to under California’s regulatory power.

“Car makers that have chosen to be on the wrong side of history will be on the losing end of California’s buying power,” Newsom said in a written statement. “In court, and in the marketplace, California is standing up to those who put short-term profits ahead of our health and our future.”

California’s state vehicle fleet includes about 51,000 cars and trucks, according to Newsom’s office. A little more than 3,000 of those vehicles were hybrids or zero-emission vehicles as of last year, according to the Department of General Services.

The state had already begun to step up its purchasing of zero-emissions and hybrid vehicles under former Gov. Jerry Brown, who signed orders in 2012 and 2016 directing the state to buy more of them.

“Our state continues to lead by example by eliminating sedans solely powered by gas,” Department of General Services Director Daniel Kim said in a written statement. “This is one of many steps California has taken, and will continue to take, to drive demand for green vehicles.”