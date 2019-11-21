Julián Castro vows to continue fight for support in California after missing debate

Julián Castro is not giving up his fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. During an appearance on The Bee’s “California Nation” podcast, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary acknowledged his campaign’s recent failure to get on the Democratic debate stage.

“We announced several weeks ago that we were at a crossroads in the campaign where we needed to be able to raise the resources or it looked not viable to continue,” Castro said. “Of course we were thinking about the consequences the resources that we had. Since that time, we’ve had an outpouring of support.”

Asked if he believes he’ll still be in the race by California’s March 3, 2020 primary, Castro vowed to “work through Iowa and hopefully pick up momentum because we beat expectations.”

Castro was not alone for the latest edition of the podcast. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks also made appearances, reflecting on the influence on the state of the 2020 presidential race and the effects of California’s decision to bump up its primary from June to March.

This week’s show features interviews with other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and highlights Joe Biden’s first public rally in the Golden State.

To listen to the twice-monthly episodes of “California Nation,” subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.