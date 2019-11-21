Building permits for new California homes surge after slow start in Newsom’s first year

California’s rate of approving new housing permits jumped in September after slumping for much of this year, the state Department of Finance announced Thursday.

The number of permits increased 21.9 percent from August to September, according to the Department of Finance. That reflects a 47-percent increase in multi-family building permits like apartment complexes and a 2.3-percent decrease in single-family units.

The state is now on track to approve permits for 111,000 housing units this year, according to the department. That’s still fewer than last year, when the state approved permits for 117,000 residential units, said Irena Asmundson, chief economist at the Department of Finance

It’s a positive sign for housing in California, although the numbers need to continue trending upward to really alleviate the state’s housing shortage, Asmundson said. For years, California has not built enough housing to accommodate its growing population, she said.

The September numbers are also good news for Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned on building more housing but who saw permitting rates decline during his first months in office. To reach his goal of building 3.5 million housing units by 2025, the state would need to build 500,000 new homes per year.

Housing is a big driver of the state’s economy, in part because homebuilding also creates construction jobs and drives up demand for construction materials and home furnishings, Asmundson said.

The Legislative Analyst’s Office is predicting continued economic growth in California next year, based in part on an expected rebound in housing markets as a result of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates.

If the analyst’s projections hold, the state may see a $7 billion surplus for next year’s budget, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Department of Finance will release its own comprehensive outlook on the economy in January when Newsom announces his budget proposal, spokesman H.D. Palmer said.