Abortion access after Trump’s SCOTUS + Student loan forgiveness + Newsom’s early childhood plan

Good Monday morning, California. It’s Turkey week! Get out the stretchy pants...

WHAT IF ROE FELL?

President Donald Trump has delighted anti-abortion activists across the country by stacking the U.S. Supreme Court with a conservative majority. Adding Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh was seen by pro-life advocates as an opportunity to finally challenge Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that allowed women greater access to an abortion.

It’s just a matter of time until the nation’s highest court gets the chance to either chip away at or protect the legendary decision. In October, the justices agreed to hear a challenge to a Louisiana law that prohibits physicians from performing abortions unless they have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

So, what happens if Roe’s completely dismantled?

It’s too early to tell what will happen, but that question is the center of a report from the Center for Reproductive Rights released on Friday aptly titled “What if Roe Fell?” The study analyzed what options women would have across the country should the landmark case disintegrates.

Not surprisingly, more conservative and largely southern states like Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi have passed abortion bans since Roe that “could become effective if the Supreme Court limited or overturned” the case.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, which also comes as no surprise, is California.

California, joined by a dozen other states, has passed laws that protect a woman’s choice to have an abortion. California goes a step further because it provides public funding for certain procedures. The Golden State also statutorily bans physically obstructing or harassing patients and providers at clinics. It’s one of the few states with protections so strong.

“California is a national leader when it comes to expanding and protecting abortion access,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the center. “Unfortunately, there are many states on the opposite end of the spectrum where abortion access could be eliminated if Roe were limited or overturned.”

The report notes that since the start of 2019, a dozen and a half states have passed 46 laws that limit abortion access. Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom this year signed legislation to require public universities to provide abortion access on campus for women who are less than 10 weeks pregnant.

NEVER-ENDING DEBT

Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed an amicus brief on Friday in support of a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that alleges the federal agency has bungled applications for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

Back it up — The 12-year-old program allows public workers — think teachers, military personnel and government workers — the opportunity, for 10 years, to work in public service in order to get their loans forgiven. They have to pay their federal student loans while working, but the program was seen as a chance for these borrowers to obtain debt relief for their work in the public sector.

But back in August, Becerra urged the department to explain why 99 percent of applicants had been denied. In Friday’s brief, Becerra and a coalition of 20 other attorneys general once again raised concern that the “many borrowers who planned their lives based on (the department’s) promises now face unexpected debt and tightened budgets” due to their rejection from the program.

“Numerous investigations, audits and the stories of thousands reveal that borrowers pursuing PSLF were either misled, misprocessed or left without any decision on their cases,” the brief states. “Many of these borrowers passed on higher-paying opportunities to spend their careers in public service. They now face the prospect of having the relief they relied upon delayed or altogether foreclosed.”

In previous years, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has argued against certain relief for borrowers, saying that relaxed rules result in handing out “so-called free money.” Her department has also said it is “faithfully administering the complex program Congress passed.”

The lawsuit alleges that the department made a series of errors in processing the applications due to the several qualifications an applicant must meet.

In a press statement, Becerra said that DeVos is “reneging on the promise” to the applicants and that the federal government, like the workers have, needs to uphold its “end of the bargain.”

FOR THE KIDS

Gov. Newsom campaigned on a promise to enhance early childhood initiatives in California. On Friday, the governor announced he had tapped 20 members for spots on his Early Childhood Policy Council.

He also unveiled plans for an action research team and the coordination of a master plan for early learning and care.

“Every child in our state should have the resources and support they need to live happy and healthy lives,” Newsom said via a prepared statement. “We are bringing together experts from diverse backgrounds to create a Master Plan for Early Learning and Care that will be rooted in lifting up California’s children and families today, tomorrow and into the future.”

According to a press release on the statement, Newsom’s research team will work to “accelerate” his plan for universal preschool and making childcare more affordable. The council will also be chaired by the state’s Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I thank the gentleman, as always, for his remarks.”

- California Congressman Adam Schiff in a video that fellow Cali Rep. Devin Nunes spliced together to highlight his thoughts on the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Best of The Bee:

SOMETHING GREEN

To continue a handful of recipe highlights for the Thanksgiving table...

Listen, I like vegetables. I guess it’s kind of mandatory if you go plant-based. But this broccolini recipe is good regardless and I plan to make it at my second Thanksgiving celebration this week.