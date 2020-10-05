Sacramento Bee Logo
Watch: Gavin Newsom makes ‘special announcement,’ provides California updates

Gov. Gavin Newsom tours the North Complex Fire zone in Butte County on Friday, Sep 11, 2020, outside of Oroville. Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom provided an update Monday on California wildfires and the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic at a noon press conference.

Newsom also made a “special announcement” during the press conference. You can watch a recording of the livestream below.

Newsom is scheduled to speak as the state battles several large and destructive wildfires throughout Northern and Central California, including the Creek, Glass, August Complex and Zogg fires.

Wildfires so far in 2020 have burned through more than 4 million acres and killed 31 people. Newsom in the last several weeks had more aggressively committed to combating climate change through a series of announcements, including signing an executive order to phase out the sales of gas-powered cars in California by 2035.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 infection rate has dipped to a 2.6% seven-day positivity rate, with 4,293 new cases announced Sunday, according to the state Department of Public Health. So far, California has recorded 823,729 cases of COVID-19 and 16,120 deaths.

Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley joined The Sacramento Bee as a state politics reporter in 2019 to cover the California Capitol. She’s a Chicago-area native and a graduate of Saint Louis and Northwestern Universities.
