Watch live: California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers remarks on climate change at press conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cal Expo in Sacramento.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cal Expo in Sacramento. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to deliver remarks about climate change at a press conference in Winters on Wednesday. When the livestream begins, you can watch it by clicking on the video below.

The governor’s remarks come a day after his office and the California Department of Public Health announced a new “equity metric” for counties progressing through the COVID-19 colored tier system. That metric ties a county’s ability to progress through the tiers to the performance of its hardest hit communities.

The move is intended to address the disparity in COVID-19 spread in hardest hit communities, including Black and Latino communities.

Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
