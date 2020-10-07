Capitol Alert
Watch live: California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers remarks on climate change at press conference
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to deliver remarks about climate change at a press conference in Winters on Wednesday. When the livestream begins, you can watch it by clicking on the video below.
The governor’s remarks come a day after his office and the California Department of Public Health announced a new “equity metric” for counties progressing through the COVID-19 colored tier system. That metric ties a county’s ability to progress through the tiers to the performance of its hardest hit communities.
The move is intended to address the disparity in COVID-19 spread in hardest hit communities, including Black and Latino communities.
