Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Staff member in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office tested positive for the coronavirus this week, and the state is conducting a deep-cleaning and contact tracing effort in response to the infection.

The Governor’s Office has not identified the employee. A statement from Newsom’s office also does not say whether the employee worked in the governor’s Capitol office. The Governor’s Office said disclosing that information could reveal the person’s identity.

The employee had “not interacted with the governor or staff that routinely interacts with the governor,” according to the Governor’s Office.

Newsom said during a press conference Wednesday that his office is ensuring staff members are “appropriately tested and anyone in direct contact goes through the protocols and procedures that we have put out.”

The governor did not provide a number of how many staff members who might have been exposed to the infected staffer are isolating.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“So we are not just preaching, but practicing what we preach,” Newsom said, adding that he’s been tested multiple times since the start of the pandemic and has tested negative. “And it’s just another reminder of how easily transmitted this disease is and how, despite some of the good news in our positivity rates and some of the stability in our case rates we’re seeing across the state, how virulent this disease remains and how easily transmittable continues to be.”

The Governor’s Office also said it learned on Monday another state employee “who works in a shared workspace with some staff from the Governor’s Office” had also tested positive for the virus.

“In this instance as well, the individual had not interacted with the Governor or staff that routinely interacts with the Governor,” the spokesperson said. “Their employer has initiated the state’s COVID-19 protocols for state agencies as well.”

Wednesday’s announcement is the latest in a string of COVID-19 cases among offices for California’s elected leaders. The Capitol shut down in March at the start of the pandemic and has largely remained closed to the public. Twice, the Legislature extended recesses amid a surge in COVID-19 numbers throughout the state and after two Assembly members and some staff members tested positive for the virus this summer.

Republican senators at the end of August were forced into quarantine days before the 2019-2020 was scheduled to close after Sen. Brian Jones of Santee tested positive for the virus. Jones had been in his chamber for a floor meeting during the final days of session and had met with Republican colleagues during a caucus lunch.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley joined The Sacramento Bee as a state politics reporter in 2019 to cover the California Capitol. She’s a Chicago-area native and a graduate of Saint Louis and Northwestern Universities.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service