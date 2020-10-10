Fact check: Did 2,000 L.A. County voters get ‘faulty’ ballots?

Claim: President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that Los Angeles County had sent out 2,000 faulty ballots with no way to vote for president, alleging corruption.

Rating: Mostly true.

Details: The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that more than 2,000 residents received mail-in ballots with no way to vote in the presidential election. The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Wednesday confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that some mail-in ballots distributed in Woodland Hills this week contained printing errors. The office said it believes the faulty ballots were mailed to a single precinct of just over 2,100 voters, making up a small percentage of the county’s 5.6 million registered voters.

Trump on Tuesday included the printing error in a tweet casting doubt on the upcoming election.

“11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received ‘faulty’ Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History!” the president said.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There’s no evidence the error will affect the election.

Los Angeles County is now in the process of alerting affected voters of the error by robocall and email, a spokesman said. On Tuesday, the county began mailing out new, corrected ballots with a letter describing the error.

“We encourage all voters to discard the faulty ballot and fill-out and return the accurate one. If they have already filled out and mailed their original ballot, we will cancel their original ballot once their new ballot is received,” said Mario Vargas with the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

All 21 million registered California voters will receive ballots in the mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Ballots can be returned through the postal service or by dropping them off at designated county drop boxes and voting centers. The president has repeatedly cast doubt on the safety and validity of mail ballots, but California state officials and voting experts maintain the method is safe and reliable.