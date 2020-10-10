Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Fact check: Did 2,000 L.A. County voters get ‘faulty’ ballots?

Claim: President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted that Los Angeles County had sent out 2,000 faulty ballots with no way to vote for president, alleging corruption.

Rating: Mostly true.

Details: The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that more than 2,000 residents received mail-in ballots with no way to vote in the presidential election. The office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Wednesday confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that some mail-in ballots distributed in Woodland Hills this week contained printing errors. The office said it believes the faulty ballots were mailed to a single precinct of just over 2,100 voters, making up a small percentage of the county’s 5.6 million registered voters.

Trump on Tuesday included the printing error in a tweet casting doubt on the upcoming election.

“11,00 North Carolina residents get incorrect voter registration forms. 2000 LA County Voters received ‘faulty’ Ballots, with NO WAY TO VOTE FOR PRESIDENT. Many others throughout USA. Here we go. This will be the most corrupt Election in American History!” the president said.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There’s no evidence the error will affect the election.

Los Angeles County is now in the process of alerting affected voters of the error by robocall and email, a spokesman said. On Tuesday, the county began mailing out new, corrected ballots with a letter describing the error.

“We encourage all voters to discard the faulty ballot and fill-out and return the accurate one. If they have already filled out and mailed their original ballot, we will cancel their original ballot once their new ballot is received,” said Mario Vargas with the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

All 21 million registered California voters will receive ballots in the mail ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Ballots can be returned through the postal service or by dropping them off at designated county drop boxes and voting centers. The president has repeatedly cast doubt on the safety and validity of mail ballots, but California state officials and voting experts maintain the method is safe and reliable.

  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service