Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom expected to discuss California COVID-19 testing, vaccine distribution

Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to give update on COVID-19 and California wildfires at a press conference Monday at noon.

Once the livestream begins, you can watch it above.

At an event hosted Friday by California think tank the Milken Institute, Newsom said that on Monday he will discuss a massive new testing lab in the state and the state’s work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for coronavirus vaccine distribution.

Newsom said Friday that the state has already hired 500 workers to staff the lab in Southern California, an apparent reference to the lab California contracted with diagnostics company PerkinElmer to build. The state’s $1.7 billion contract with the company aims to more than double the state’s testing.

Newsom said there will be a ribbon cutting for the lab Monday.

The Democratic governor also said he will give an update on the state’s work with the federal government on developing a vaccine distribution plan.

The federal government worked with California and a handful of other states to develop vaccine plans that could serve as a model for the rest of the country.

Newsom said he will announce a new “advisory committee” related to that effort.