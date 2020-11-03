Affirmative action push in Proposition 16 trails in early California votes

Californians were rejecting affirmative action in early returns Tuesday, opposing the repeal of a 1996 ban on considering race and gender in public hiring, college admissions and contracting.

Votes released shortly after the polls closed showed Proposition 16 trailing, 54% to 46%.

The measure, placed on the ballot by the Democratic-controlled Legislature, sought to repeal, Proposition 209, which barred the state from discriminating against or granting preferential treatment to any person or group based on race, sex, ethnicity or nationality.

After a summer of civil unrest fueled by the police killing of a Black Minnesotan and a pandemic that underscored the country’s racial disparities, Democratic lawmakers said it was time to allow a new generation of Californians to revisit the question.

Arnold Steinberg, a strategist with the “No” on Proposition 16 campaign, said he was hopeful the early margin would prevail.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I think that the voters are not buying what the people sold them, and they do see tremendous progress,” Steinberg said.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, and Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, argued Proposition 16 would create equal footing among Latinos and Blacks and increase racial and gender representation in higher education and in the public workforce.

“It’s going to be a long night, we’ll have to see,” Gonzalez said. “This is something we’ve been working on a long time, but we knew that our voters will get better as we go along and that’s what we’re looking forward to tonight.”

In California, for example, Hispanic employees are under-represented in the state’s labor force despite Latinos representing the majority of the state population, according to the latest census data from the California Department of Human Resources.

Former University of California Regent Ward Connerly, the lead advocate for Proposition 209, helped lead the campaign against the effort to overturn it.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

He and other opponents called Proposition 16 divisive and discriminatory and argued that diverse communities in California have already made strides in representation since its ban.

In July, for instance, the University of California system announced a record number of incoming Latino freshmen admitted to the fall 2020 semester, surpassing Asian American students for the first time.

Asian Americans in California were divided. Groups like the Asian American Coalition for Education and the Students for Fair Admissions, which sued Harvard University after claiming it discriminated against Asian American students in order to accept Latino and Black students, joined the opposition.

The “Yes on 16” campaign raised more than $16 million between January and October, compared to the “Californians for Equal Rights, No on Proposition 16” campaign, which raised about $1.5 million, according to campaign finance records.

Yet statewide polls conducted in September showed it had insufficient support among California voters.

As it trailed in the polls, lawmakers and advocates said not enough public opinion groundwork had been done for the measure to prevail. They said the issue got lost on a crowded November ballot during an unprecedented presidential election.

“We always knew that it was going to be close,” said Courtni Pugh, the “Yes” campaign’s co-general consultant on Tuesday night. “I’d be surprised if we were able to call it tonight.”

Help us cover the issues most important to you through The Sacramento Bee's partnership with Report for America. Contribute now to support Kim Bojórquez's coverage of Latino issues in California for the Capitol Bureau — and to fund new reporters. Donate to Report for America