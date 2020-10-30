COVID-19 forced women to leave their jobs. Can California help them get back to work?

Stacy Lynn Vasquez sits in her shuttle bus which she is converting to a RV for a cross county trip after being laid-off from her job selling motor homes in Manteca. Photographed at her home in Modesto, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

This story was written and reported by The Sacramento Bee's Equity Lab, a community-funded journalism team exploring issues of equity, wealth, race, power and justice in the region. Click here for more stories and to support The Equity Lab.

In nearly every major recession, more men lost jobs than women.

But the coronavirus outbreak is an exception. The pandemic and stay-at-home orders decimated industries such as hospitality that had employed a large number of women. Thousands more working mothers quit their job or reduced their working hours to care for their children as schools went online.

All over the state, women are making difficult choices about what kind of job they want to do when the pandemic ends.

“When I think about having to go get a minimum wage job, I just don’t want to do that,” said Stacy Lynn Vasquez, 53 in Modesto, who lost her job selling motor homes and trailers in Manteca.

Experts and advocates fear the pandemic could force women like Vasquez to take lower-quality jobs, exacerbating the gender pay gap and wiping out gains the state has made over the last few decades narrowing pay disparities between men and women.

“I feel like all of the gains working moms, working women have made in the last 20 years is just gone,” said Sen. Connie Levya, a Chino Democrat and chair of the Legislative Women’s Caucus, who has sponsored laws aimed at compelling companies to provide better-paying opportunities for women. “It just goes to show that women are still second-class citizens when it comes to work.”

Women leaving workforce

Until the pandemic, fewer men and more women had sought work over the last few decades, reflecting changing attitudes on work and growth in industries such as healthcare and retail that employ a large share of female workers.

The number ticked up for women especially in 2018 and 2019, when California had a very low unemployment rate. In a tight labor market, more women start looking for jobs because they have more and better opportunities, said Alissa Anderson, a senior policy analyst at the California Budget & Policy Center.

Yet, as of September, about 5% of women who were in the state’s labor force in December are unemployed and no longer looking for work, compared to about 2% of the men, according to an analysis from the Public Policy Institute of California.

“It’s the first recession where we’ve seen a greater job loss for women than for men,” Anderson said.

Anderson said many women work in jobs that rely on face-to-face interactions, from touching customers’ nail at a salon to greeting visitors at a hotel front desk. Leisure and hospitality industry in California alone lost nearly 30% of its jobs since February, according to data from the state’s Employment Development Department.

Those loss of jobs especially hit women of color. Nearly 30% of Latinas in California lost their jobs between March and May 2020, compared to 9.4% for white women, according to a report by the Los Angeles based-Hispanas Organized for Political Equality.

“Undocumented Latinas experienced the highest rate of job loss — over 36% — because of the industries that were hit so hard,” said Los Angeles Sen. Maria Elena Durazo.

Meanwhile, some working women who haven’t gotten laid off have left work because of their struggle with childcare as schools shifted to online learning.

A recent national survey of companies found 18% of working mothers have considered leaving the workforce since the start of the pandemic, compared to 11% of working fathers.

Consequences of losing their job or leaving the workforce can be long-lasting for the state’s working women.

Women in ages 21 to 50 who lost stable jobs from mid-sized or large companies can miss out on more than $100,000 in lifetime earnings, according to a paper from Till von Wachter, a professor of economics at UCLA and faculty director of the California Policy Lab.

“You hope people can reenter, and it may not be a problem,” Julien Lafortune, a research fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. “But on the other hand, reentering imposes a real cost.”

Childcare, online school pull parents home

Both Marcella Pelz and her husband work full-time, and have had to juggle their schedules to make sure their first grader son Jonah is logging on to all his classes online.

