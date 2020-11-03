Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Californians supporting voting rights for parolees, opposing vote for 17-year-olds

Efforts to expand the number of Californians who can vote had mixed results in the first wave of election returns Tuesday, as the state considered voting rights for 17-year-olds and state parolees.

Proposition 17, which would restore the right to vote for people who have completed their prison sentence, was leading, 61 percent to 39 percent.

Proposition 18, which would give 17-year-olds the ability to vote in primary elections, was trailing, 53 percent to 47 percent.

The state Constitution allows those in county jail to vote, but prevents people in state prison or on state parole from casting their ballots.

With Proposition 18, the Legislature is asking voters to allow those state parolees to vote after completing their prison terms.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The measure received widespread support from criminal justice advocates across the state, including endorsements from celebrities like John Legend and Snoop Dogg.

Supporters said the measure would encourage parolees to reenter society and take an active role in their community.

California sought to join 19 other states and Washington D.C. that already restore voting rights upon release from prison, or never eliminate them in the first place. The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

California Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, an opponent of the measure, said in June that such an amendment would be a “criminal injustice.”

Proposition 18 sought to amend the state Constitution to allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections, as long as they were 18 by the time of the General Election. Proponents said it would encourage young people to take an active role in the electoral process.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service