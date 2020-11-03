Californians supporting voting rights for parolees, opposing vote for 17-year-olds

Efforts to expand the number of Californians who can vote had mixed results in the first wave of election returns Tuesday, as the state considered voting rights for 17-year-olds and state parolees.

Proposition 17, which would restore the right to vote for people who have completed their prison sentence, was leading, 61 percent to 39 percent.

Proposition 18, which would give 17-year-olds the ability to vote in primary elections, was trailing, 53 percent to 47 percent.

The state Constitution allows those in county jail to vote, but prevents people in state prison or on state parole from casting their ballots.

With Proposition 18, the Legislature is asking voters to allow those state parolees to vote after completing their prison terms.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The measure received widespread support from criminal justice advocates across the state, including endorsements from celebrities like John Legend and Snoop Dogg.

Supporters said the measure would encourage parolees to reenter society and take an active role in their community.

California sought to join 19 other states and Washington D.C. that already restore voting rights upon release from prison, or never eliminate them in the first place. The legislation was introduced by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

California Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Tehama, an opponent of the measure, said in June that such an amendment would be a “criminal injustice.”

Proposition 18 sought to amend the state Constitution to allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary elections, as long as they were 18 by the time of the General Election. Proponents said it would encourage young people to take an active role in the electoral process.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER