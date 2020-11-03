California’s bid to end cash bail trails in early returns

California voters were considering three criminal justice-related ballot measures Tuesday, including one that would end the practice of requiring many defendants to post cash bail as a condition of leaving jail before trial.

While millions of votes have yet to be tallied, the outcome of the three ballot measures will have a significant impact on California’s decade-long criminal justice reform efforts.

Proposition 25, which would end the use of money bail in California, is a referendum on a 2018 law signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. It replaces money bail with a computer algorithm-assisted risk assessment model.

The measure was failing with 54% of nearly 6.5 million votes recorded as of 8:55 p.m. trending against the initiative.

Also on the ballot this Election Day are Propositions 17 and 20.

Proposition 17 would restore the voting franchise to people who have finished serving their prison sentence. Supporters argue that having voting rights restored makes a person less likely to commit future crimes. Opponents argue that it’s tantamount to letting criminals vote and that it denies justice to crime victims.

The initiative was passing by a wide margin early Tuesday night, as 61% of 6.6 million voters approving the measure.

Proposition 20 would roll back some of the voter-initiated initiatives of the past decade that generally lightened criminal sentences, including Propositions 47 and 57.

The ballot measure would turn some theft offenses into potential felonies, would make it more difficult for certain incarcerated people to get early release and would crack down on repeat probation violators.

Proposition 20 was overwhelmingly failing with 63.1% of 6 million votes recorded shortly before 9 p.m.

The bail referendum, Prop. 25, had support from California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Democratic Party, argue that cash bail props up a system of racial disparity. They argue that eliminating cash bail will be a move toward a more equitable justice system.

Opponents of Proposition 25 include the bail industry, which views the ballot measure as an existential thread, but also certain civil rights groups, such as Human Rights Watch and Equal Justice Now.

These latter groups contend that the new system created by Prop. 25 would disproportionately affect people of color because the risk assessment model that would be used is inherently biased. They say that it could result in people being held in jail without any chance of release.

Under the current system, when someone is arrested, a judge determines bail based on the alleged crime, the person’s criminal history and the judge’s perception of whether the person will make court dates. Judges rely on a bail schedule that sets a dollar amount that a person must produce before being released based on the crime alleged.

As this amount can often be in the thousands of dollars, people often turn to bail bondsmen, who typically charge 10% of the bail amount, non-refundable, and who are responsible for the defendant appearing at court hearings.