What the election means for California budget + Where’s Kamala? + Join us on election night

It’s Election Day in America. Buckle up, it’s bound to be a bumpy ride.

WHY NEWSOM SAYS THE BUDGET IS ON THE BALLOT

via Sophia Bollag

Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’s planning next year’s budget with the expectation that the federal government will send states more aid money related to coronavirus outbreak. But when that might happen and how much may be approved hinges in large part on who wins the presidential race.

For months, Republicans and Democrats in D.C. have fought over what to include in a new coronavirus aid package. Generally speaking, Democrats are pushing for more money for state and local governments, as well as individuals receiving unemployment benefits, arguing that the need during the pandemic is severe. Republicans say there should be less so that states don’t get a bailout and individuals don’t receive so much from unemployment checks that they delay reentering the workforce.

Democratic control of the White House and Congress could make it easier for Newsom to pass the budget he wants next year. Newsom said that’s not only because of direct coronavirus aid that could be included, such as for testing and contact tracing, but also because an overall economic boost could mean fewer people rely on social services funded through the state budget.

“We anticipate there will be another stimulus,” Newsom told The Sacramento Bee during a visit to campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden in Reno on Sunday. “The question is when and what size. That will have a profound impact potentially on our budget and on the economy.”

Newsom also noted that California has seen billions more dollars in tax revenue come in than projected this year, which will also affect how much he and lawmakers may need to cut next year.

WHERE’S KAMALA?

Curious how Sen. Kamala Harris is spending her last hours before Election Day?

Joe Biden’s running mate spent election eve stumping in Pennsylvania, speaking on an outdoor stage at the UFCW 1776 near Pittston, Pennsylvania, according to ABC affiliate WNEP.

WNEP reports that Harris and Biden tag-teamed the Keystone State, with Biden stumping across the state in the Pittsburgh area.

“I think you all know why we’re here and why we keep coming back is because we care about Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania is going determine the outcome of this election,” Harris said, according to WNEP. “I love seeing our young leaders. We need to do our part, right, because this election, as Joe says, is about a battle for the soul of our nation.”

As for where California’s junior senator will spend Election Day, she will spend at least part of it in the Motor City.

The Detroit Free Press reports Harris will be encouraging voters to get to the polls in the Detroit metro area.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“11.2 million votes have ALREADY been cast in California. Today, California will DOUBLE the early votes cast in 2016. If you haven’t already — make a plan, find a polling place, drop off your ballot in a drop box. One more day. Let’s do this. Iwillvote.com”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom, via Twitter.

