The latest on California races + A new anti-homelessness coalition forms + Steve Schmidt opines

Happy Monday! Hopefully you had a chance to rest and recover from last week. California election results are still coming in. Let’s get to the news.

WHAT WE KNOW

Proposition 18 has failed, the Associated Press says. The ballot measure to allow 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections has 55.5% voting no, and 44.5% voting yes in the latest count.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The following ballot measures have not been called:

As of Sunday evening, the Associated Press had yet to call the following legislative races:

CAMPAIGN FORMS TO FIGHT HOMELESSNESS

The next legislative session doesn’t begin until January, but a coalition has already formed to advocate for new funding to fight homelessness across the state.

The campaign, called Bring California Home, seeks $2.4 billion in annual state funding for homelessness solutions. The campaign says the funding could come, at least in part, from closing tax loopholes for California’s largest corporations.

The campaign has the support of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, as well as Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, along with several groups, including the Corporation for Supportive Housing, Housing California and the California Coalition for Rural Housing.

“From the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with Project Roomkey, Homekey, and other bold actions, California has shown what can happen when we treat homelessness as it is — an urgent humanitarian crisis demanding a comprehensive solution,” Garcetti said in a statement. “Bring California Home is a diverse coalition with a critical mission: replacing a patchwork system and uncertain funding with a clear strategy and a long-term investment in housing, health care, services, and steps to prevent and help end homelessness in our state.”

AMERICA’S ‘GREAT MIRACLE’ MAY CHANGE

Via Lara Korte...

The ever-quotable California political consultant, Steve Schmidt, didn’t pull any punches in an appearance at a Sacramento Press Club event on Friday as he assessed how the president would react to losing the election.

“The great miracle of America is the peaceful transition of power that has been uninterrupted in this country since 1797,” said Schmidt, who ran the late Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign. “Donald Trump will leave the White House, but what we’re seeing right now is the fomenting of insanity that will leave a residue for a really long time, because a majority of one of the two parties in the country is going to believe this is not a legitimate result.”

Schmidt, one of the founders of The Lincoln Project, had a dim view of just what the transfer of power might look like in the coming months.

“Trump’s not going to invite Biden to the White House,” he said. “Biden is not going to stop by the White House for coffee en route to the inauguration. Trump will not be at the inauguration. Trump will not leave a note in the drawer at the White House.”

“He’s desecrated the office. He has no dignity.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Should mail-in ballots be used in all CA elections? It’s safe & increases voter participation. From a budget perspective, it could save money because fewer in-person polling locations & workers would be needed.”

– Assemblyman Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, via Twitter.

