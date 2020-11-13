California seniors, here’s what you need to know about renewing your driver’s license

So you’re a California senior who’s 70 or older and you need to renew your driver’s license. What do you do?

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order temporarily waiving the requirement for drivers 70 or older to come in to a Department of Motor Vehicles field office to renew their license.

This waiver will last for the duration of California’s current state of emergency or until modified.

Previously, drivers 70 and older with licenses expiring between March and December of 2020 were given an automatic extension.

Where can I find information on what to do?

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You can visit dmv.ca.gov/online to apply and to learn more information.

Nearly all California drivers are able to renew their licenses online or by mail. That includes those whose renewal notice states that an office visit is required, according to a DMV statement.

When can I apply for an extension?

The DMV is working on completing the necessary programming at this time, and those drivers who meet the criteria will be able to complete their renewal online by December 6.

What about renewing or applying for a Real ID?

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

If you are applying for a REAL ID, the DMV encourages you to fill out the online application and to upload all the necessary documents, but you will be required to come into the office for expedited service to complete the process.

If you are looking to renew your REAL ID, you can do that online.

Is this just by mail?

It is not. You can do it all online by visiting dmv.ca.gov/online.