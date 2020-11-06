Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

California Republican’s chief of staff rebuked after sexual harassment complaint

California voters by 2020 ballot measure rejected affirmative action, bail and labor law changes championed by progressive Democrats in the Legislature.
California voters by 2020 ballot measure rejected affirmative action, bail and labor law changes championed by progressive Democrats in the Legislature. Los Angeles Times file

The chief of staff to a Republican lawmaker was reprimanded by the California Assembly speaker on Wednesday after a workplace investigation substantiated claims that the aide sent “unwelcome messages of a sexual nature and solicitations” to an unidentified person.

Justin Turner, a former aide to Assemblyman Devon Mathis, R-Visalia, was rebuked in a Nov. 4 for allegedly asking an individual “on more than one occasion” about his or her “dating life” and had sent multiple inappropriate and unwanted messages.

It’s unclear whether the person who filed the complaint is a legislative employee.

The Legislature’s Workplace Conduct Unit reviewed documents and interviewed witnesses related to the allegations and determined the complaints were substantiated and that Turner had violated policy.

“Based upon these findings, I have determined that your conduct as found by the Panel violated the Legislature’s Policy on Appropriate Workplace Conduct and such conduct is detrimental to the professional environment of the Assembly and to its employees,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon wrote. “Conduct of this nature cannot, and will not, be tolerated in the Assembly. Based upon these findings and Policy violations. I have instructed Assembly Rules Committee, Human Resources to take appropriate remedial action designed to prevent similar policy violations by you in the future.”

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Turner did not return requests for comment. Mathis called the investigation into Turner a “political attack.”

This is not the fist occasion Turner has faced accusations of unprofessional behavior.

A former Mathis staffer also alleged in a 2018 lawsuit that she faced “severe sexual harassment and bullying” and “overt” sexism from the Assembly District 26 lawmaker and Turner, then a legislative director. The case has not resolved, according to court records.

Mathis photo
Assemblyman Devon Mathis of Visalia represents Assembly District 26. He’s being sued by a former district director who alleges sexual harassment and bullying by Mathis and a fellow staffer. Lewis Griswold The Fresno Bee

The Assembly Rules Committee released the records detailing the latest investigation’s findings Friday. After the Me Too movement swept through the California Capitol in late 2017 and early 2018, when three lawmakers resigned amid investigations into alleged sexual harassment, the Legislature agreed to begin releasing documents detailing investigated and substantiated claims.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Profile Image of Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley
Hannah Wiley joined The Sacramento Bee as a state politics reporter in 2019 to cover the California Capitol. She’s a Chicago-area native and a graduate of Saint Louis and Northwestern Universities.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service