History on the state Supreme Court + Pressure on Harris replacement + Lawmakers pen letter to Newsom

Drip, drip, drip...those election results are still coming in. Ready for the latest?

WHAT WE KNOW

Proposition 15, the split roll property tax measure that would require commercial property worth more than $3 million to be assessed at market value, went down to defeat. The Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

The following ballot measures have not been called:

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Proposition 14 , the measure to to issue $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research. The measure is leading slightly, 51.1% to 48.9%.

, the measure to to issue $5.5 billion in bonds for stem cell research. The measure is leading slightly, 51.1% to 48.9%. Proposition 19, the proposal to give Californians over age 55 a property tax break if they buy a new home. The measure is leading, 51.2% to 48.8%.





As of Tuesday evening, the Associated Press had yet to call the following legislative races:

In Assembly District 36, incumbent Assemblyman Tom Lackey , R-Palmdale, has 54.6% of the vote, while Democrat Steve Fox has 45.4%.

, R-Palmdale, has 54.6% of the vote, while Democrat has 45.4%. In Assembly District 42, incumbent independent Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley has 56.3% of the vote, while Republican Andrew Kotyuk has 43.7%.

of Yucca Valley has 56.3% of the vote, while Republican has 43.7%. In Assembly District 55, incumbent Republican Phillip Chen holds 55% of the vote, while Democrat Andrew E. Rodriguez has 45%.

holds 55% of the vote, while Democrat has 45%. In Assembly District 59, incumbent Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer , D-Los Angeles, has 57.8% of the vote, while fellow Democrat Efren Martinez has 42.2%.

, D-Los Angeles, has 57.8% of the vote, while fellow Democrat has 42.2%. In Assembly District 68, incumbent Assemblyman Steven Choi , R-Irvine, has 53.1% of the vote, while Democrat Melissa Fox has 46.9%.

, R-Irvine, has 53.1% of the vote, while Democrat has 46.9%. In Senate District 21, incumbent Sen. Scott Wilk , R-Santa Clarita, is up with 50.6%, while Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller has 49.4% of the vote so far.

, R-Santa Clarita, is up with 50.6%, while Democratic challenger has 49.4% of the vote so far. In Senate District 23 in San Bernardino County, Republican Rosilicie Ochoa-Bogh has 51.8%, while Democrat Abigail Medina has 48.2% of the vote. They’re competing for an open seat held by Sen. Mike Morrell , R-Rancho Cucamonga.

has 51.8%, while Democrat has 48.2% of the vote. They’re competing for an open seat held by Sen. , R-Rancho Cucamonga. In Senate District 29, Democratic challenger Josh Newman has 51.3% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. Ling Ling Chang , R-Diamond Bar, has 48.7%.

has 51.3% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. , R-Diamond Bar, has 48.7%. In Senate District 37, Democratic challenger Dave Min has 51.2% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, has 48.8%.

HISTORIC STATE SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION

The California Supreme Court has made history with the confirmation of Martin Jenkins, the court’s first openly gay justice and only the third Black man to sit on the bench.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Jenkins was confirmed as associate justice by unanimous vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, after being found to be “exceptionally well qualified,” the highest possible rating, to serve on the bench.

“He is praised for his brilliant intellect, first-class temperament and boundless humanity,” the report from the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation read.

Jenkins, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, replaces Justice Ming Chin, who retired on Aug. 31. Most recently, Jenkins served as Gov. Newsom’s judicial appointments secretary.

NEWSOM FACES PRESSURE ON SENATE REPLACEMENT

Via Kim Bojórquez...

A progressive political action committee launched a petition Tuesday urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Black woman to replace Kamala Harris in the U.S. Senate

“Today, we’re calling on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Vice President-elect Kamala Harris with another powerful, progressive Black woman to ensure that a leader with Black women’s unique life experience continues to have a voice in the U.S. Senate,” according to a statement from Democracy for America’s CEO Yvette Simpson.

Possible candidates include Rep. Barbara Lee and Rep. Karen Bass, Simpson said.

Meanwhile, other groups like Latino Victory and the California-based Latino Community Foundation want Newsom to make a historic appointment by selecting a Latino leader for the position.

During a press conference on Monday, Newsom said there is no timeline established for his decision.

“The process is just beginning to unfold,” he said.

The term for the U.S. Senate seat would expire in 2023.

LAWMAKERS PEN LETTER TO NEWSOM ON ZERO-EMISSION VEHICLES

Via Hannah Wiley...

A coalition of nine Demcratic lawmakers sent Gov. Gavin Newsom a letter on Tuesday urging the administration against excluding hydrogen fuel cell technology as the state moves toward zero-emission vehicles.

“In order to leverage these zero emission technology options, it is imperative that the state take a technology-neutral approach to regulatory and legislative efforts that seek to inch us closer to a fully carbon-free transportation sector,” the letter stated, signed by Senators Bob Archuleta and Nancy Skinner, and Assembly Members Jacqui Irwin, Marc Levine, Bill Quirk, Mike Gipson, Wendy Carrillo, Autumn Burke and James Ramos.

Reminder — Newsom excited environmentalists in September when he issued an executive order to put California on track to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

“This is the most impactful step our state can take to fight climate change,” Newsom said in a statement at the time.

The administration also said in its announcement that it anticipates zero-emission vehicles “will almost certainly be cheaper” when the order goes into effect.

While the legislators applauded California’s aggressive action, they also encouraged the governor to consider how hydrogen fuel cell vehicles could provide additional benefits “not offered by current battery technology.”

“For example, fuel cell electric vehicles can have their tank filled in a matter of minutes, provide power density and range comparable to incumbent diesel technology,” they wrote, “and can provide centrally-located refueling for many of our local small businesses and fleets all while providing a mobility solution with zero well-to-wheels emissions of greenhouse gases or other harmful pollutants through the utilization of carbon-free, green hydrogen fuel.”

In response to the letter, the Western States Hydrogen Alliance said in a press release that as the Legislature reconvenes in the new year and bills are introduced related to implementing the executive order, this coalition’s wishes shouldn’t be ignored.

“The authors of this letter are right on point in asking that Newsom support them as they seek to implement policies that support fuel cell technology in the heavy-duty sector as that is the only way they, as legislators, can heed the call of their constituents and the Governor,” Roxana Bekemohammadi, the alliance’s executive director said, “all of whom want dirty diesel pollution out of California communities.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“After this election, our @LatinoCaucus will have at least a (new) record 17 Latina Legislators, including a record 7 Latina Senators. This wasn’t on accident, this was a concerted & directed effort.

But, we still have never had a single Latina Statewide Official. #UnseenLatinas”

- Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

California Republicans in Congress are not calling on President Donald Trump to concede, at least not yet, via Kate Irby .

Justices delivered mixed messages at a Supreme Court oral argument that will determine the fate of the Affordable Care Act, with multiple justices expressing doubts that they had the authority to strike down the whole law in this case, via Kate Irby .

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has already sued President Donald Trump’s administration 106 times. As Trump enters the lame duck phase of his presidency, Becerra says he’s prepared to file even more lawsuits if the president tries to “wreck the train” on his way out, via Sophia Bollag.