Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

What’s left of AB 5? + Latest election results + Reagan documentary series to air

Good morning! Here are the latest election results!

WHAT WE KNOW

Proposition 19, the proposal to give Californians over age 55 a property tax break if they buy a new home, has passed. The Associated Press has called it, with the measure leading 51% to 49%.

The AP also has called a trio of Assembly races we’ve been keeping our eyes on.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Here the one remaining ballot measure that hasn’t been called:

As of Wednesday evening, the Associated Press had yet to call the following legislative races:

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD FOR AB 5?

Via Jeong Park...

California’s landmark labor law, Assembly Bill 5, isn’t going away anytime soon.

Despite the passage of Proposition 22, which exempts hundreds of thousands of gig drivers from the act that regulates who gets to be an independent contractor, supporters say they will protect what’s left.

“AB 5 still stands, and we’ll ensure it’s still defended by the state,” said Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, who chairs the Committee on Labor and Employment.

But Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, vows to repeal the law, saying he will introduce a bill in January to do so. If his bill won’t succeed, he said he may try to put AB 5 on the ballot in 2022.

“I think voters empathically rejected the premise of AB 5,” Kiley said. “If people are going to deny the efforts to repeal the rest of AB 5, they will have to answer why they are defying the will of the voters.”

The debate over the future of California independent contractors and employees, in other words, is far from over.

Read the full story here.

REAGANS GET THE SHOWTIME TREATMENT

California’s 33rd governor, and America’s 40th president, is the subject of a new documentary on Showtime this weekend.

Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan are the stars of a new four-part documentary series called, appropriately enough, “The Reagans.”

The documentary is directed and executive produced by filmmaker and former Vanity Fair writer Matt Tyrnauer, whose previous work includes “Where’s My Roy Cohn?,” “Studio 54” and “Valentino: The Last Emperor.”

“Tyrnauer has long felt that the legacy of the Reagan presidency, Reagan the politician and Nancy Reagan as First Lady have been under-examined, and frequently misinterpreted, in part because of a very effective cadre of legacy-keepers — true believers determined to burnish the image of Reagan as a pure icon of the Right, and a kind of Modern GOP FDR,” according to spokeswoman Lindsay Drewel. “This posthumous PR squad, with cooperation from the media, has been very effective of ‘washing’ away the uncomfortable truths about Reagan and his quest for power, his way of governing, and the ripple effects of his economic programs, and, especially, the impact of those policies on non-white, and lower-income populations.”

Part one, which looks at the rise of Reagan from movie star to governor of California, and how the Reagans “so expertly exploited to seize power,” airs at 8 p.m. on Sunday on Showtime.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary series here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It appears California is in fact the only state ordering lockdowns in the name of ‘equity.’ Others are doing the rational and decent thing by targeting resources to disparately impacted communities.”

- Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service