Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Gavin Newsom catches heat for attending birthday party as he urges COVID restrictions for others

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom are under scrutiny for attending a birthday party with more than a dozen people in Napa County last week. The party was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

According to the Chronicle, on Nov. 6, the Newsoms attended the 50th birthday party of political advisor Jason Kinney, a partner at the lobbying firm Axiom Advisors. The celebration was reportedly held at the famed French Laundry restaurant in Yountville.

A spokesman for the governor initially defended the outing to the Chronicle, but in a later statement, Newsom acknowledged it was a mistake.

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner,” the governor said in a statement.

The CA GOP was quick to criticize Newsom for the party, saying his “hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The news broke as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. On Friday morning, California joined Oregon and Washington in asking residents to cancel non-essential out-of-state travel asking those who do travel to quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health on October 9 advises again gatherings that included more than three households.

Napa County is currently ranked as a moderate risk for transmission of coronavirus, according to the state’s tiered reopening model. Under the orange category, Napa County restaurants can open indoors with modifications. Restaurants are restricted to 50% of their maximum capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer.

California’s two-week positivity rate for COVID-19 dipped to 2.5% in October, but has risen in recent weeks to 4%. As of Friday, the state has nearly 1 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, resulting in 18,137 deaths.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service