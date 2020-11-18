Childcare providers aren’t happy + Progressive group accused of anti-Semitism + Who’s in Hawaii?

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Let’s get right into the news.

CHILDCARE PROVIDERS: STATE NOT BARGAINING IN GOOD FAITH

Via Jeong Park...

A new union representing more than 40,000 childcare workers filed an unfair labor practice charge against the state on Tuesday, saying it has failed to provide information necessary for collective bargaining.

“With thousands of childcare centers closed and more closing every week, we’re at the breaking point,” said Max Arias, chairperson of the Child Care Providers United, at a press conference. “The state can no longer ignore the childcare crisis.”

Child Care Providers United has been bargaining with the state’s Department of Human Resources for the last few months for the union’s first-ever contract. The union represents childcare providers who are subsidized by the state.

The union is asking for information such as how the state has spent COVID-related federal funds that are intended to support child care and distance learning, Such information is needed for the union to have a meaningful conversation with the state, Arias said.

The union also said the state has yet to plan how it plans to reimburse providers for what’s known as family fees. Those fees are typically paid by families who use childcare providers, but the state has waived the costs during the pandemic, electing to pay them itself.

Arias said the state needs to act to support the union and its providers, especially as more than 5,700 of them have been forced to close their doors during the pandemic.

That means bargaining with the union in good faith and providing providers with help such as covering the costs when they have to close due to potential COVID-19 exposure, said Johanna Puno Hester, Vice Chairperson of CCPU.

The state has received the filing and is reviewing it at this time, said Amy Palmer, spokeswoman for the Government Operations Agency which includes the Department of Human Resources.

LAWMAKER ACCUSES PROGRESSIVE GROUP OF ANTISEMITIC ATTACK

California Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Marin County, has accused progressive group Courage California of making an anti-Semitic attack against him in the organization’s October voter guide.

The organization, which supported Levine’s reelection, stated in its guide that Levine “has been a supporter of Israeli occupation,” and mentioned that Levine in 2018 led a delegation of California lawmakers to Israel, according to a statement released by Levine’s office.

Courage California did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.

Levine’s office said that statement implied that Levine supports a policy of the state of Israel. According to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, Levine’s office points out, the definition of anti-Semitism includes “holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel.”

“Healthy criticism is part of my work as an elected official, but I was completely surprised to be targeted by bigotry and anti-Semitism,” Levine said in a statement. “Anti-Semitism is especially pernicious as it can go unnoticed by many who don’t recognize it when they see it. With hate and violence against minorities on the rise across the United States, we must expect more from progressive organizations not to fan the flames of anti-Semitism.”

According to Levine’s office, the California Legislative Jewish Caucus, to which Levine belongs, got involved and demanded that the language used by Courage California be taken off their website and that the group issue a public apology to Levine. In discussions that followed, Courage California’s Lindsay Gardner allegedly asked Levine’s staff what “pound of flesh” was being sought by the Legislative Jewish Caucus.

The term “pound of flesh” comes from William Shakespeare’s “Merchant of Venice,” a play which Levine’s office states “has been widely criticized for Shakespeare’s use of anti-Semitic language.”

“Courage California has shown cowardice in this important moment,” Levine said. “While this organization proclaims progressive ideals, it fails its own courage test by continuing to engage in anti-Semitic attacks against Jews. This troubling pattern should be a warning to any of Courage California’s 1.3 million progressive members or its progressive donors who are funding anti-Semitism. Fighting anti-Semitism requires all of us to stand up against hate. It is dangerous, especially at this moment in our history, to have progressive organizations like Courage California engage in hate and bigotry. With so much darkness in the world, we need allies more than ever to stand up against anti-Semitism.”

WHO’S IN HAWAII?

On Tuesday, everyone’s favorite Capitol parlor game, “Who will Gov. Gavin Newsom pick to replace Kamala Harris?” was replaced with a new one: “Which California lawmakers traveled to Hawaii at the height of a COVID-19 surge?”

Capitol Bureau reporter Hannah Wiley was on it.

Tracking down lawmakers one by one, by text, phone call and email, Wiley was among a cadre of Sacramento reporters sleuthing out who went to Maui in the middle of a COVID-19 travel advisory.

Wiley uncovered that Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio, D-Baldwin Park, was among the lawmakers in attendance.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that independent lawmaker Assemblyman Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley and Los Angeles Democratic Assemblywoman Wendy Carillo are also in attendance. San Luis Obispo Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham reported buying a plane ticket to the event but it was unconfirmed whether he was there.

Reporter Ashley Zavala of KRON4 News reported via Twitter that Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, also was in attendance.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We just got a call from media saying the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assoc. told them I was in Maui. I’m sitting in my district office, virtually participating in the Labor Committee hearing. No surprise, it’s not the first time they’ve been wrong.”

- Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, via Twitter.

Best of the Bee:

Lauren Gustus announced Tuesday she is leaving her position as editor of McClatchy’s West Coast publications to take a leadership role with the Salt Lake Tribune in Utah.

Joe Biden has promised that Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will be the “last voice in the room” at crucial moments, via David Lightman .

Gov. Gavin Newsom and his Oregon counterpart signed a landmark deal Tuesday to take control of four aging dams targeted for removal on the Lower Klamath River, an agreement designed to push the controversial $450 million plan over the finish line, via Dale Kasler and Ryan Sabalow.