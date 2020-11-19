Purple-tier California counties will get curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., state says

FILE - In this Thursday, July 23, 2020 file photo, a biomedical engineering graduate student handles a swab and specimen vial in a new COVID-19 on-campus testing lab in Boston. On Friday, July 31, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting if your coronavirus test comes back positive, it may be because you have a common cold, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Posts sharing this claim are mistaking CDC guidance on antibody tests for the health agency’s guidance on tests for the virus. A common cold alone would not result in a positive COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) AP

Nearly all Californians will be subject to a 10 p.m. curfew starting Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday afternoon.

The curfew, which administration officials are calling a limited stay-at-home order, will cover only nonessential activities and will be in place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. People will still be allowed to perform essential tasks like walking their dog, picking up prescriptions at the pharmacy or getting takeout at restaurants, according to a source in the Newsom administration. But nonessential businesses and activities will be prohibited. For example, restaurants will have to close up their outdoor dining by 10 p.m.

It will apply in counties in the state’s purple tier, where coronavirus transmission rates are highest. The vast majority of California counties are currently in that tier. It will be in effect for a month.

The goal is to reduce mixing and nonessential gatherings to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Sacramento County health chief Dr. Peter Beilenson said a curfew is not likely to get at the core of the problem, which is family gatherings that typically occur before 10 p.m. and infections in nursing homes.

“The gatherings of the most concern to us are Thanksgiving and the holiday season,” he said. “Very few of them go after 10 p.m. at night.”

Also on Thursday, county health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said it is a tough decision for the governor to make. The goal is to anticipate later-night gatherings and discourage them.

“It is a tough decision,” she said. “We are all trying to make decisions on what we can do to slow the spread. We know that gatherings are a big issue, especially people gathering in private homes, and in bars.”

Several other states have experimented with curfews as a response to rising COVID-19 case rates.

In Massachusetts, the curfew requires businesses such as restaurants, fitness centers and casinos, as well as indoor and outdoor events, to close by 9:30 p.m. and not reopen their premises until 5 a.m. the following morning. The state also restricts the sale of alcohol and cannabis during that mandatory closing period.

The order is enforced by state agencies and local police, with violations punishable by fines of $500.

There are similar restrictions in place in New York, Vermont and Maine.

Virginia, too, has a curfew in place. The state forbids the on-site sale, possession or consumption of alcohol at all dining establishments after 10 p.m.

Ohio on Tuesday implemented a more restrictive curfew. For 21 days, the state is under a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew that restricts most non-essential activities, though it makes exceptions for people going to or from work, those who have an emergency or those seeking medical care.