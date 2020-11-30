Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give COVID-19 update as case numbers soar in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces an executive order requiring all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2035, a move the governor says would achieve a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Cal Expo in Sacramento. dkim@sacbee.com

Governor Gavin Newsom will give a COVID-19 update Monday at noon as case numbers soar in California.

Once the press conference begins, you can watch it here:

The state’s daily average of new coronavirus cases has risen to more than 13,000 over the last two weeks, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. The state’s test positivity rate over the last two weeks has climbed over 6%.

Late last week, Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties imposed new restrictions as their hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients. Los Angeles’ new order prohibits most gatherings, even distanced ones held outside, unless they are outdoor religious services or political protests. Santa Clara’s new orders include a requirement that anyone traveling to the country from more than 150 miles away quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, avoiding going outside and having food delivered them.

Santa Clara’s restrictions also include a ban on contact sports, which means the San Francisco 49ers can’t host home games at Levi’s Stadium next month or practice at their facility. The team will instead play the two home games scheduled for December at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.