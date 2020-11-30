Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

California considers strict stay-at-home orders as COVID-19 cases projected to exceed ICU capacity

Coronavirus cases are rising so rapidly that Gov. Gavin Newsom says if trends continue he will reimpose strict stay-at-home orders like he issued in March to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

Newsom made the announcement Monday while detailing grim new COVID-19 statistics. California’s average daily case rate over the last week has exceeded 14,000. That’s far higher than the previous peak in July, when the average daily case rate hit about 9,880.

That number foreshadows deep trouble for hospitals, as about 12% of people testing positive today are expected to be hospitalized. That could cause the number of COVID-19 patients in California hospitals to double or triple in a month, Newsom said. As many as 30% of hospitalized patients need intensive care.

By Christmas Eve, the state’s projections show CA will hit 78% hospital capacity. In some areas, including Sacramento, that percentage will be even higher.

If infection rates don’t slow, California is on track to exceed its intensive care unit capacity by mid-December.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, drastic action,” Newsom said. He said that could mean much of the state will return to a strict stay-at-home order similar to restrictions in March.

Intensive care unit capacity will be be the “primary trigger” for more restrictive COVID-19 orders, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

Newsom stressed that the projections he described can be avoided if people work to slow coronavirus transmission by avoiding people from outside their household, wearing masks and taking the other precautions he and public health officials have been urging for months.

Some regions are already locking down. Late last week, Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties imposed new restrictions as their hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients. Los Angeles’ new order prohibits most gatherings, even distanced ones held outside, unless they are outdoor religious services or political protests. Santa Clara’s new orders include a requirement that anyone traveling to the county from more than 150 miles away quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, avoiding going outside and having food delivered them.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

Santa Clara’s restrictions also include a ban on contact sports, which means the San Francisco 49ers can’t host home games at Levi’s Stadium next month or practice at their facility. The team will instead play the two home games scheduled for December at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.

California’s early steps to prepare are paying off now, Newsom said. He pointed to the state’s stockpile of protective equipment, which has 40 million more N95 masks than are in the National Strategic Stockpile. The 11 surge hospital facilities California prepared early in the pandemic can be activated to handle this new surge if needed, Newsom said.

In the meantime, California actually has the 11th best positivity rate in the country right now, Newsom said. But he said California’s spiking cases are still “alarming.”

California’s relative status compared to other states could be hurt by holiday travel, Ghaly said. He urged Californians to heed the state’s travel advisory, which instructs people to quarantine for two weeks after traveling to California from other states.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service