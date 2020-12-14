Amazon won’t comply with California subpoenas on COVID-19 safety, attorney general says

Amazon has yet to let the state know how many of the company’s workers have been infected by or died from COVID-19, despite subpoenas filed months ago, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a petition to the Sacramento County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 14.

The company also has not provided information about how it’s trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including with regard to sick leave policies and cleaning procedures, Becerra said. He is asking the court to order Amazon to comply with the state’s subpoenas and provide that information.

The petition comes months into the state’s investigation into Amazon’s workplace safety practices. It also comes two months after Cal-OSHA levied $1,870 in fines on two Amazon warehouses in Southern California for failing to provide sufficient safety training for employees. The company is appealing.

“Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers. Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk,” Becerra said in his office’s press release announcing the petition. “It’s critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law.”

Although the company has said its employees test positive for COVID-19 at a lower rate than the general population, Amazon has been under fire from its workers and advocates, who say the company’s data is misleading. The company’s communication about workplace exposures has also been confusing, some workers told the Fresno Bee last week.

Capitol Alert newsletter Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.