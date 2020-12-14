Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Amazon won’t comply with California subpoenas on COVID-19 safety, attorney general says

Amazon has yet to let the state know how many of the company’s workers have been infected by or died from COVID-19, despite subpoenas filed months ago, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a petition to the Sacramento County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 14.

The company also has not provided information about how it’s trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including with regard to sick leave policies and cleaning procedures, Becerra said. He is asking the court to order Amazon to comply with the state’s subpoenas and provide that information.

The petition comes months into the state’s investigation into Amazon’s workplace safety practices. It also comes two months after Cal-OSHA levied $1,870 in fines on two Amazon warehouses in Southern California for failing to provide sufficient safety training for employees. The company is appealing.

“Amazon has made billions during this pandemic relying on the labor of essential workers. Their workers get the job done while putting themselves at risk,” Becerra said in his office’s press release announcing the petition. “It’s critical to know if these workers are receiving the protections on the job that they are entitled to under the law.”

Although the company has said its employees test positive for COVID-19 at a lower rate than the general population, Amazon has been under fire from its workers and advocates, who say the company’s data is misleading. The company’s communication about workplace exposures has also been confusing, some workers told the Fresno Bee last week.

Capitol Alert newsletter

Get political and Capitol news in your inbox every weekday, plus breaking alerts.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Jeong Park
Jeong Park
Jeong Park joined The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Bureau in 2020 as part of the paper’s community-funded Equity Lab. He covers economic inequality, focusing on how the state’s policies affect working people. Before joining the Bee, he worked as a reporter covering cities for the Orange County Register.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service