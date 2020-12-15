Sacramento Bee Logo
Watch live: Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19 following first vaccine shipment

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California’s COVID-19 situation at 10 a.m. today, following the arrival of the first Pfizer vaccines on Monday.

When the conference starts, you can watch the livestream below:

Even as California begins to see shipments of the vaccine, Newsom and others are warning people that the holidays could make the recent surge in cases worse. Newsom earlier this month instituted a regional stay-at-home order tied to ICU capacities. As of Monday, Greater Sacramento, the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California were under stay-at-home orders after regional ICU capacities fell below 15%.

Lara Korte
