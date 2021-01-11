’I don’t trust it’: These Californians hesitant to take COVID vaccine, despite surge

Mina Perez, of Sacramento, could be among the millions of Californians to receive a vaccine this year to protect against a virus that has infected more than 2.4 million people in the state.

But don’t expect her to roll up her sleeve anytime soon.

“I’m just kind of hesitant,” Perez, 64, said. “I just don’t think there’s been enough time to analyze (the vaccine) and to find out the effects of it.”

Her worries point to Gov. Gavin Newsom administration’s particular challenge in persuading Latino Californians, including health care workers, to take the coronavirus vaccine, a step that is critical to ending the pandemic and restoring normal life to the state.

Despite Latinos accounting for 55% of the state’s COVID-19 cases and 47.5% of virus-related deaths, many continue to express hesitancy toward getting the vaccine compared to white Californians.

Nearly 43% of Latino adults surveyed by the Public Policy Institute of California in October said they would probably or definitely not likely to get the vaccine, with the majority citing the vaccine was developed “too fast without fully establishing it is safe and effective.”

That hesitancy is higher than the 35% of white Californians who reported they would not take the vaccine.

The numbers tell Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, that the state needs to focus on informing low-income communities of color about the vaccine’s safety and utilize trusted messengers to get Latinos accurate and useful details about the vaccine’s distribution.

“We have to remember that our healthcare system has not historically been particularly responsive to the needs of communities of color in general, and Latino communities in particular,” Savage-Sangwan said. “It’s really important that we are able to have trusted community messengers, people who can talk to community members in their primary language.”

Building trust

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for emergency use last year. They “have been shown to be safe and effective as determined by data from the manufacturers and findings from large clinical trials,” according to the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention. Federal agencies, including the FDA and CDC, have put safety monitoring systems in place during the vaccines’ distribution to detect potential side effects from the vaccine.

Newsom has said his administration planned to build trust with Latino communities on the vaccine by replicating some of the tactics the state used to connect with Latino and hard-to-reach immigrant communities regarding the 2020 census. Those efforts include creating a community vaccine advisory committee, distributing culturally competent public service announcements and utilizing trusted messengers.

“It’s been a foundational principle for us to reach out into communities that are under-served and to make sure that we are distributing our vaccines in an equitable manner,” Newsom said. “It’s our job to make up for those issues and it’s why we put together that framework and those supports.”

But the administration has to overcome the state’s dark public health history among communities of color. Between the 1920s and 1950s, Mexican American and immigrant women were forcefully sterilized in California under a national eugenics program.

Many also point to the Tuskegee syphilis study, conducted between the 1930s and 1970s, as an example of medical experimentation at the expense of Black men. Under the promise that they would be given free health care, the U.S. Public Health Service withheld effective medical care to unknowing Black participants with syphilis to learn about the disease, leading them to suffer and die prematurely.

Recent headlines regarding allegations of forced hysterectomies at a Georgia detention center, which houses U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees, don’t help instill trust between communities of color and government institutions, according to Sonja Diaz, founding director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at UCLA.

“There’s been a storied legacy, both at home and abroad, of the way that the U.S. government has rolled out medical and scientific experiments on non-white bodies,” Diaz said. “More must be done to ensure these communities, who are overwhelmingly on the frontlines of this pandemic, have accurate and culturally tailored information to trust that the vaccine is indeed something that will make their lives and their communities safer.”

Salinas Valley farmworkers, who are at a high risk of contracting the virus, also expressed hesitancy in a survey by the Clinica de Salud del Valle de Salinas and the University of California, Berkeley School of Public Health.

About 31% of farmworkers surveyed said they were either unsure, unlikely or very unlikely to get the vaccine, citing fears of the vaccine causing bad side effects, a mistrust in government and worry that the vaccine would make them contract the virus, according to the study.

“Even if it’s free, like the flu vaccine, they’re not going to get it, because they’ll get the flu vaccine and then they’ll get sick,” said Genevieve Flores-Haro, associate director of the Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project at a community vaccine advisory committee. “They still think it’s still too experimental … that it’ll do more damage than good. There’s so many unknowns and a lot of our folks would rather use home remedies.”

Getting back to normalcy

Perez, founder of the Latino arts organization the Vida de Oro Foundation, understands the seriousness of stemming the spread of COVID-19. After contracting Polio as a baby in the early 1960s, Perez still feels the effects of the virus today.

The Sacramento resident has taken vaccines in the past to prevent other diseases, but the rushed creation of the COVID-19 vaccine makes her question its safety. She knows she’ll take the vaccine eventually, but plans to wait until more research and testing is done.

“From my own experience of being a guinea pig when I was a young girl and becoming a pincushion, so to speak, with all these shots and things that were given to me ... I don’t want to go the wrong direction and cripple myself any further,” she said. “I’m going to wait as long as I can for the next batch and I will, eventually, take it but I’m just not in a hurry.”

Like her grandfather, a former curandero in Mexico, Perez prefers to take herbal remedial teas made up of a combination of cinnamon sticks, cloves and star anises to protect her against certain illnesses.

Many others are eager to take the vaccine.

Christina Martinez-Setzer, 41, an early education teacher in Sacramento, is set on taking the vaccine when it’s made available to her. “I have no hesitancy regarding the vaccine,” she said. “I am really eager to get back into the classroom.”

When public schools shut their doors in March, Martinez-Setzer was forced to turn her in-person classroom instruction virtual.

The mother of four believes the vaccines have been well-tested and takes comfort knowing her relatives who work in the medical field received their vaccines. She said she’s had conversations with her 19-year-old son, who works at a grocery store, about misinformation surrounding the vaccine. She also understands why Latino communities might be hesitant to take it.

“I really do think that it’s going to end up being something that can protect our community from further harm ... and keep us safe from from the devastation that we’re seeing from the virus right now,” she said. “I feel confident that it is safe, and hopefully will be effective enough to kind of get us back into to some sort of normalcy, whatever that looks like going forward.”

