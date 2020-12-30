Gavin Newsom proposes spending $2 billion to safely reopen schools

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday a new phased strategy for schools to safely resume in-person instruction.

He also proposed spending $2 billion to help California schools safely reopen, money intended to pay for COVID-19 testing, ventilation and personal protective equipment in schools.

“By focusing on a phased approach with virus mitigation and prevention at the center, we can begin to return our kids to school to support learning needs and restore the benefits of in-person instruction,” Newsom said in a prepared statement. “It’s especially important for our youngest kids, those with disabilities, those with limited access to technology at home and those who have struggled more than most with distance learning.”

The plan, developed by the state Legislature and the governor’s office, is expected to ensure schools have the resources to implement safety precautions to reopen classrooms. The strategy calls for first bringing back the youngest children, between transitional kindergarten and sixth, who are at a lower risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, as well as vulnerable students.

Under the plan, safety measures will include funding COVID-19 testing and the distribution of millions of masks for all students and staff. A web-based hotline will also be available to provide information on a school’s reopening status and data on coronavirus outbreaks.

Distance learning will still be available for parents who prefer it over in-person instruction.

“Offering as many California students in-person instruction as safely and as quickly as possible must be a team effort,” said Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell, D-Long Beach, chair of the Assembly Education Committee. “All of us agree that, even during a global pandemic, learning is non-negotiable, and students learn best when they can be safely receiving instruction in school. The Governor’s plan is a first step towards reopening schools safely and I look forward to further discussions with him and the Legislature on this critical issue.”