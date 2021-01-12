California schools would get more money than ever in Newsom’s budget, but can they open?

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new budget proposal would send more money than ever to California schools, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be ready to reopen this academic year.

His budget would steer $85.8 billion to K-14 schools next year, a sum that’s billions of dollars more than required by law. He’s also calling on legislators to act on $2 billion immediately to help schools reopen next month.

“Unprecedented in California’s history,” Newsom said at a news conference last week. “The highest investment per pupil that the state has ever, ever advanced.”

Still, Newsom’s plan has raised doubts on whether the rushed funding is enough to help kids get back into the classroom this year. The plan requires agreements with local unions, and it’s unclear if school districts can bring back kids as quickly as the governor wants.

In a new analysis, the Legislative Analyst’s Office stated Newsom’s proposal sets “unfeasible time lines.”

The $2 billion is intended to fill classrooms with younger students by mid-February, but will require districts to submit plans consistent with public health guidelines that outline frequent testing protocol for staff and students, along with personal protective equipment and sanitation rules.

“Given the short time frame and significant steps schools would be required to take,” the report says, “we are concerned the proposal for offering in-person instruction is likely unfeasible and could discourage school district participation.”

Its criticism is echoed by the California Teachers Association and school district leaders who’ve expressed concern that more funding and safety precautions will be required to accomplish the goal.

“Virtually all of the $2 billion they set aside for bringing schools back will be consumed by COVID testing,” said Kevin Gordon, an education lobbyist representing large school districts. “Despite their laundry list of other things they can use the money for, there will be no extra money.”

During his press conference, however, Newsom said that more vulnerable populations, including low-income families, English language learners and foster care and homeless youth, can’t wait much longer for a solution to the “disproportionate” learning loss they’ve experienced during the pandemic.

He’s referring to the so-called digital divide, a phrase that describes how higher-income households are better able to adapt to online learning because of their access to technology.

“In this environment, we can’t wait as we traditionally have for the fiscal year to end,” Newsom said. “There are certain things that require urgency ... those kids are falling through the cracks.”

Other tenets of Newsom’s budget proposal weren’t so controversial.

Newsom said his plan allocates more than $3 billion above what’s required by education finance law, which includes $2.3 billion in one-time supplemental dollars, another $1.1 billion to go toward public employee pension plans and “some teacher support programs,” Newsom said.

Training opportunities include $315 million on educator development, and $225 million in grants to recruit more California teachers.

“At the end of the day, if you want to address the issue of achievement,” Newsom said, “We know there’s no greater boost to achievement than teacher preparation. Period, full stop.”

The budget proposal also urges lawmakers to quickly act on $4.6 billion for intervention strategies that include after-school opportunities and summer classes, which can help offset learning loss caused by distance learning.

Newsom said that his administration anticipates another $6.7 billion in federal funding to augment the state’s effort to reopen schools safely.

The proposal also suggests paying down $9.2 billion in deferrals included in the 2020-2021 budget that were made when the state’s financial projections were much bleaker. That leaves about $3.7 billion in money the state owes to school districts, Newsom said.

Both the legislative analyst and education lobbyist Gordon recommended that lawmakers more aggressively pay down the remaining deferrals, so that school districts are in a better financial spot to weather a potential ongoing recession.

“There shouldn’t a penny of borrowing left on the backs of schools,” Gordon said.

Sen. Jim Nielsen, a Tehama Republican and vice chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee, also said the state should prioritize any revenue surplus on Californians most harmed by the pandemic - children, mom and pop shops and those struggling with unemployment.

“Children are not learning. They have not seen the inside of a classroom for eight months,” Nielsen said in a statement. “Many are failing and facing mental health challenges. Parents are at their wit’s end trying to work and provide for their children’s instruction.”