Watch live: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California COVID-19 update after budget proposal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold a press conference on COVID-19 in California as the Legislature reconvenes and begins considering his latest budget plan.

When the event starts, you can watch the livestream here:

On Friday, Newsom announced his 2021 budget proposal. Lawmakers will begin to hold hearings on the proposal Monday, including parts of the plan that Newsom wants them to pass immediately so that the state can quickly disburse money to low-income families, renters and schools struggling during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, California hospitals continue to fill with COVID-19 patients. As of Sunday, more than 22,000 Californians were hospitalized with coronavirus, straining the state’s health care resources.

