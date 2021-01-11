Vaccine sites opening at Cal Expo, Dodger Stadium. How California plans to speed up rollout

California is taking steps to ramp up its lagging vaccination efforts, including setting up sites at Sacramento’s Cal Expo, Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and San Diego’s Petco Park, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

“We recognize that the current strategy is not going to get us to where we need to go as quickly as we all need to go,” Newsom said.

California’s rollout has been among the slowest in the nation according to a tracker maintained by Bloomberg news.

Sacramento County opened a limited vaccination center at Cal Expo last week that has begun delivering shots mainly to front-line hospital and health care workers, by invitation and appointment only, according to Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County health officer.

Kasirye said the site is being used as a supplement to inoculations being given at hospitals and a few clinics in Sacramento. The county is coordinating with health care entities to decide which employees should be notified that they can make an appointment for shots at Cal Expo.

It is not a mass vaccination site for the general public, she said, but its role will evolve as the vaccination program moves forward. For now, the site is not being used for the next group of recipients, which will include teachers and those 75 and older. Kasirye said the county will not likely get to that tier until the end of January or early February.

It’s not yet clear how many vaccines could be given out at Cal Expo in a day. But at Petco Park in San Diego, a vaccination site opened Monday that aims to vaccinate 5,000 health care workers each day, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Los Angeles officials are aiming to vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day when the Dodger Stadium site is fully operational, according to the Los Angeles Times.