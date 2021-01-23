Capitol Alert

New California coronavirus rule extends expiration date on medical marijuana cards

California medical cannabis use cardholders can rest easy — the expiration date for those cards has been extended indefinitely, per an executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday.

The order cites the ongoing state of emergency surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for extending the expiration date. The order applies to all medical cannabis use ID cards that would have expired on or after March 4, 2020.

Medical cannabis use ID cards require medical documentation to obtain, and must be renewed every year. Such ID cards can only be obtained county public health offices.

People who possess a medical card are exempt from paying the sales and use tax when purchasing medical cannabis.

“We are deeply appreciative of the governor’s efforts to ensure that medical cannabis patients, many with severe and debilitating conditions, will continue to have access to legal, quality cannabis products. This action is also consistent with the principle, which the governor has embraced, that cannabis is an essential business and that these products must be accessible to everyone,” said Amy Jenkins, a legislative advocate for the California Cannabis Industry Association.

Profile Image of Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler
Andrew Sheeler covers California’s unique political climate for the Sacramento Bee. He has covered crime and politics from Interior Alaska to North Dakota’s oil patch to the rugged coast of southern Oregon. He attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
