Newsom names Rob Bonta as AG, lifting Filipino leader after attacks on Asian Americans

Assemblyman Rob Bonta will be California’s next attorney general, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today, making him the state’s top cop and first Filipino to hold the office.

Bonta, a Democrat from Alameda, will take the position following the departure of Xavier Becerra, who last week was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as Health and Human Services Secretary under President Joe Biden. Bonta’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the State Senate and Assembly within 90 days.

Newsom turned to Bonta after months of lobbying from advocacy groups who had urged him to choose an Asian American leader such a Bonta or California Supreme Court Justice Goodwin Liu.

In Bonta, Newsom selected a Democrat who has championed criminal justice reform throughout his career in the Legislature. He’s campaigned to end the cash bail system, curtail the use of private prisons and limit the influence of law enforcement unions.

“Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian,” Newsom said. “And most importantly, at this moment when so many communities are under attack for who they are and who they love, Rob has fought to strengthen hate crime laws and protect our communities from the forces of hate. He will be a phenomenal attorney general, and I can’t wait to see him get to work.”

Asian American leaders have lobbied for Bonta for weeks. They reiterated their support for him last week in the aftermath of killing spree in Atlanta that left eight people dead, six of whom were of Asian descent.

“Californians deserve to have a top cop who understands our community, diversity and has experience in building community-based solutions that target hate,” said Assemblyman David Chiu in a press conference with other leaders last week. “Our API community needs an attorney general who’s going to be ready on day one.”

In a statement, Bonta thanked Newsom for his confidence.

“I became a lawyer because I saw the law as the best way to make a positive difference for the most people, and it would be an honor of a lifetime to serve as the attorney for the people of this great state,” he said. “As California’s attorney general, I will work tirelessly every day to ensure that every Californian who has been wronged can find justice and that every person is treated fairly under the law.”

Bail and prisons

Bonta was elected to the Assembly in 2012, at which time he was the first Filipino American state legislator in California. Bonta immigrated to California with his parents at two months old, and the family originally lived in Kern County before moving to Fair Oaks, a suburb of Sacramento.

The son of social justice activists, Bonta credits his experience working with the United Farm Workers of America as having a profound impact on his life.

He attended Yale Law School before returning to California, where he spent time as a private litigator in San Francisco. During his time in the private sector, Bonta was part of a team that worked with the American Civil Liberties Union to prevent racial profiling among the California Highway Patrol.

In 2018, Bonta co-authored a bill with State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Los Angeles, that made California the first state in the nation to end cash bail for suspects awaiting trial. The initiative was overturned by a voter referendum in November, and allowing the money bail system to continue operating.

Last year, Bonta, along with California elected officials and Asian American leaders, urged Newsom to halt the transfers of immigrants released from prisons and jails to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Californians are getting sick and dying in (ICE) detention facilities, and it is fully within California’s power to end it,” Bonta said in a July op-ed published in The Sacramento Bee.

Former Gov. Jerry Brown in 2016 signed legislation introduced by Bonta that requires immigrants in local custody to be informed of their rights to have an attorney present and decline an interview with ICE officials.

Andrew Acosta, a Democratic political consultant, said Bonta is likely to be hailed by progressives for his record in the Legislature.

“There will probably be some who would say that Rob Bonta is too progressive, too liberal for that position, but it depends on who the critics are,” he said. “There’s some progressives that think he’s great. And there’s some in the law enforcement community who don’t agree with some of his positions.”

Will be up for election next year

Becerra used his power as attorney general to challenge the Trump administration again and again. Becerra filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Republican administration, contesting Trump policies on immigration, the environment and reproductive rights.

Bonta is coming into office a friendlier-to-California Democratic administration in power. As attorney general, Bonta will oversee the California Department of Justice, the state’s top law enforcement agency, and have authority over about 5,000 and a budget of more than $1 billion.

Acosta said Newsom is likely looking for an attorney general who can “come out of the blocks” right away and run a statewide campaign. Bonta has less than a year before he will have to run for reelection, and needs to be able to quickly build a base of support in order to hold the seat.

Newsom has indicated in the past that he is conscious of appointing officials who represent the diversity of California. Bonta’s appointment as attorney general is a historical landmark for the API community, but it’s not the only factor, Acosta said. As the governor fights to hold onto his own job, he’s likely looking for an attorney general who can handle both the office and win statewide office in less than a year.

“[Newsom] still wants somebody who can win the office and not be a total charity case, and not have a ton of negatives come out of it, where it’s like, every day, they’re on defense,” Acosta said.

Bonta’s seat in the 18th Assembly District, which contains parts of Oakland, Alameda, and San Leandro, will be filled via special election. The district is overwhelmingly Democratic, reelecting Bonta with 87% of the vote in 2020.