Californians speak more than 200 languages. Not everybody gets the COVID facts they need

Ivy Zhou, a single mother of two children who speaks limited English, struggled to find COVID-related information in her native language after she was furloughed last March.

Now the San Francisco resident relies on a Chinese television station and social media to get information about unemployment relief, food pantries and how to protect her family from the coronavirus.

“It’s extremely frustrating, but also unfair, because if you don’t know English then you’re not able to receive this support,” Zhou, 44, said in Cantonese through a translator.

With over 200 languages and dialects spoken across the state, California is one of the most linguistically diverse regions in the world and home to nearly 11 million foreign-born immigrants.

But nearly a year into the pandemic, that distinction continues to complicate attempts by state officials to disseminate critical information to all Californians. So far, the state provides materials in 18 languages and 10 indigenous dialects spoken in Latin America.

Community activists say some of those messages, which aim to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, are poorly translated. Multiple community groups say they need more contact tracers who speak languages like Punjabi and Hmong. Access to computers is also an issue for getting unemployment benefits or appointments for vaccines.