Watch live: Gavin Newsom unveils new vaccine site in partnership with Biden administration

California Gov. Gavin Newsom watches as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is prepared by Director of Inpatient Pharmacy David Cheng at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom will unveil a new vaccine site at the Oakland Coliseum in partnership with the Biden administration during a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Once the event begins, you can watch it here.

Newsom has said repeatedly that the state needs to ramp up its pace of vaccinations. So far, California has administered more than 3.6 million vaccines, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.