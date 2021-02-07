California relents on indoor church services after Supreme Court’s COVID-19 decision

Hemmed in by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to allow houses of worship to reopen in California with limited attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom’s administration released guidelines for indoor worship services late Saturday based on how the state labels the status of the pandemic in a county.

The guidelines follow the state’s color-coded tier system and say churches and other houses of worship can allow attendance at 25% of capacity in counties designated purple (widespread) and red (substantial). Attendance at 50% capacity is allowed in counties listed as orange (moderate) and yellow (minimal).

Most of the state is in the purple tier, including the Sacramento area and other metropolitan regions, meaning indoor attendance is limited to 25%. These guidelines apply to churches, mosques, synagogues and temples as well as cultural ceremonies like weddings and funerals, according to the state.

The guidelines were released about 24 hours after the Supreme Court, ruling in a lawsuit brought by South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, struck down Newsom’s rules forbidding indoor services. On a 6-3 vote, the court said the California rules violated the church’s First Amendment rights.

It remained to be seen how quickly churches would act on the new rules. Capital Christian Center, one of the Sacramento area’s largest churches, said it might take some time to gear up for a reopening that keeps its congregants safe from COVID-19. South Sacramento Christian Center said it planned to remain online for the foreseeable future.

A lawyer who’s been fighting California’s rules on churchgoing said he believes many sanctuaries will reopen soon.

“I think that you are going to see many more houses of worship opening up after Friday’s ruling. They can do so safely,” said attorney Dean Broyles of the National Center for Law & Policy in Escondido. Broyles has been representing Cross Culture Christian Center, a small Lodi church that has been fighting the governor in court.

“I strongly recommend they follow the CDC’s guidelines for places of worship,” Broyles said. “Fortunately, churches are no longer forced to choose obeying Governor Newsom’s unconstitutional edicts and being faithful to God.”

In its ruling, the Supreme Court said California could continue to enforce limits on attendance as well as prohibitions on singing. The state has said singing could further spread the highly contagious virus.

“We will continue to enforce the restrictions the Supreme Court left in place,” said Newsom’s spokesman Daniel Lopez.

Some churches have been defying Newsom’s ban on indoor worship for months, including Rocklin’s Destiny Church.