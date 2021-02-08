Capitol Alert

Watch live: California Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 vaccine update in San Diego

California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on, far right, as ICU nurse Helen Cordova receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom looks on, far right, as ICU nurse Helen Cordova receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Jae Hong AP/Pool

Gov. Gavin Newsom will give an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in California at a San Diego vaccine site Monday at 11:30 a.m.

Newsom will be joined by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas and San Diego Padres CEO Erik Greupner, according to his office.

Once the press conference begins, you can watch it on the City of San Diego YouTube page.

The California Department of Public Health says California has administered more than 4.6 million vaccines so far. That’s about two-thirds of the vaccines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say have been sent to the state, although California’s vaccine data has been plagued by delays that make it difficult to ascertain how far along the state is at any given point in time.

So far, only two vaccines have been approved for use in the United States and both require two doses. California has reported administering first shots to 3.8 million people. Of those, 847,000 have received both vaccine doses, according to CDC data.

