Watch live: Gavin Newsom provides COVID-19 vaccine update from Fresno

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting Fresno Wednesday morning to provide an update on California’s efforts to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Newsom is expected to speak at 11:15 a.m. When the conference starts, you can stream it live below:

The governor has been traveling around the state in the last week, visiting mass vaccination sites in San Diego and Oakland. C

California officials, including Newsom, have been criticized for a slow start to the vaccine distribution. According to the state’s dashboard, California has received 7.6 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but has administered only 4.9 million shots.

