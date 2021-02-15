Feinstein’s poll numbers + Census delays new districts + Black Lives Matter on medical care

Good morning and welcome as always to the A.M. Alert!

FEINSTEIN’S POLL NUMBERS DON’T LOOK GOOD

For the first time in her nearly three decades in office, Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is underwater with voters.

According to the latest survey from Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, Feinstein has just 35% approval from voters, while 45% of registered voters disapprove of the job she’s doing and 20% have no opinion.

Just three years ago, 48% of Californians approved of the job she was doing, while 37% disapproved.

“While the latest poll shows slippages in Feinstein’s job ratings among voters of all parties, her decline is greatest among Democrats, with 50% now approving of the job she is doing, down seventeen points from a 67% approval rating three years ago,” according to the report.

A plurality of voters, 45%, believe Feinstein — who at 87 is the oldest sitting senator — is less effective in carrying out her duties than in previous years.

Berkeley IGS surveyed 10,357 registered California voters online in English and Spanish between between Jan. 23-29.

That same survey found that voters thus far approve of newly appointed Sen. Alex Padilla, a Democrat, who is serving out now-Vice President Kamala Harris’ term. While Padilla is new to the job, 47% of voters approve of him and his selection, while 21% disapprove and 32% have no opinion. More than half of those surveyed, 54%, believe that it is important to appoint a Latino to the U.S. Senate.

US CENSUS RESULTS ARE DELAYED

Via Kate Irby...

Census data that was due in March will now be delayed for six months, throwing California’s process for updating its boundaries for elected offices into uncertainty.

The U.S. Census Bureau announced Friday that the census results, originally slated to be released on March 31, would now not be delivered until Sept. 30, citing “COVID-19 related delays.”

The redistricting data includes counts of population by race, ethnicity, voting age, housing occupancy status and more, which allows states to redraw their congressional, state Senate and Assembly district lines, a process known as redistricting.

California was counting on that information to draw boundaries for 2022 elections. The new timeline could push the California Citizens Redistrict Commission’s work into February of that year, the commission said. That’s four months before the scheduled June 2022 primary election.

California is expected to lose one congressional seat in the redistricting process, though it’s still unclear where that loss would occur.

California redraws those lines using an independent commission, called the 2020 Citizens Redistricting Commission, which is a 14-member body comprised of five Republicans, five Democrats and four not affiliated with either party.

Candidates have already filed to run in various congressional races where lines could change, including the battleground seats of Reps. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, and David Valadao, R-Hanford, and seats currently considered safer for the incumbent, such as Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare.

MARCH FOR RACIAL JUSTICE AND MALPRACTICE REFORM

Protesters on Saturday held a march in Manteca in memory of Shawn Washington III, who died of an undiagnosed lung hemorrhage after seeking treatment at three different medical centers. Organizers, which include Black Lives Matter Manteca and other Central Valley racial justice groups, allege that it was medical negligence that killed Washington.

Protesters marched to each of the three medical facilities Washington visited before his death. They also heard from speakers including Washington’s sister, Sharon Washington-Barnes, medical advocate Susan Sellers and Kyle Seever, whose brother, Trevor Seever, was shot and killed by Modesto police late last year.

“This otherwise healthy 29-year-old black male was a son, grandson, and expectant father who died a sudden but preventable death and there needs to be accountability and change,” Washington-Barnes said in a statement released by the organizers.“This march is to showcase that we will not rest until there is acknowledgment of the neglect that Shawn faced at three Manteca medical facilities. We want people to know that we are still here, fighting for justice, fighting for change, fighting for a better future in Shawn’s name and legacy.”

Organizers also voiced their support for a proposed 2022 ballot initiative that would raise the state’s malpractice cap.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“All of us at some point have used the word fight in the in the context of, ‘We need to fight for healthcare or fight for clean air or fight for better schools,’ but none of us were saying that to a mob, which then attacked someone.”

- U.S. Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Delaway.

