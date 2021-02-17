Citing climate emergency, California Democrats introduce a bill to ban fracking by 2027

FILE - This 2015 photo shows pumpjacks operating at the Kern River Oil Field in Bakersfield, which is overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Gov. Newsom moved last September to end issuing new hydraulic fracturing permits by 2024, a delay criticized by many environmental groups but characterized as legally and politically realistic by another. AP file

California would ban hydraulic fracturing, also called fracking, by 2027, under a bill introduced in the State Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Sen. Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, also would prohibit the issuance of new permits for fracking, acid well stimulation treatments, cyclic steaming and water and steam flooding beginning in 2022.

In addition, the bill would prevent new or modified permits for oil and gas production from operating within 2,500 feet of homes, schools, health care facilities or long-term care institutions by 2022.

Finally, the bill would direct the California Geologic Energy Management Division, also known as CalGEM, to offer incentives to well remediation contractors to prioritize the hiring of unemployed oil and gas workers.

The bills authors say that it is necessary to fight the existential threat of climate change. It follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call last fall for the Legislature to ban fracking.

“Extracting massive amounts of oil — particularly with destructive techniques such as fracking — is totally inconsistent with California’s commitment to a sustainable climate future. It’s time to transition away from these oil extraction methods, protect our community’s health and water supply, and create a brighter future for our state and our planet,” Wiener said in a statement.

Nearly 7.5 million Californians live within a mile of an oil or gas well, while 2 million live within a mile of a well that is operational, according to Wiener’s office.

About 135,000 Californians are employed in the oil and gas industry and some Democratic lawmakers have questioned how quickly and effectively the state will help those workers find new jobs in a green economy. Newsom in September also signed an executive order that aims to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars.

State fracking permits, meanwhile, have ticked up during the Newsom administration despite the governor’s calls to end the practice, according to the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog.