California to reserve 10% of vaccine first doses for teachers, child care workers, Newsom says

California will set aside 10% of all vaccine first doses for teachers and child care workers starting March 1 with the goal of getting kids back into classrooms, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

His announcement comes a day after top Democratic lawmakers announced a school reopening plan that aims to get elementary school and special needs students back into classrooms by April 15 if their case rates are low enough.

Newsom said the Legislature’s plan will take too long and sets a case rate threshold that is too low. He suggested he would veto the plan if lawmakers send it to him. He noted that the lawmakers’ plan sets a case threshold lower than what the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.

“We would be, if we adopted that proposal, an extreme outlier,” Newsom said. “I’ve made it crystal clear I can’t support something that’s going to delay the safe reopening of schools for our youngest kids.”

Newsom said increased vaccine supply from the federal government will allow the state to set aside vaccines for teachers. In the first week, the state will set aside at least 75,000 doses for that group, Newsom said at a Friday morning press conference at a vaccine clinic for teachers in Oakland.

He said the state’s total vaccine allocations from the federal government are set to increase to about 1.5 million per week by early March.

Newsom’s announcement about teacher vaccines came on the heels of his administration announcing that youth and recreational sports including football and water polo will be able to resume in many California counties with relatively low case rates next week.