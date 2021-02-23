Capitol Alert

Gavin Newsom signs California stimulus laws. When will checks be sent?

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation on Tuesday that will send state stimulus payments to low-income Californians and undocumented immigrants struggling financially amid the pandemic.

That means Californians who earn below $30,000 annually and qualify to receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit will see one-time $600 stimulus payments soon under Newsom’s $9.5 billion Golden State Stimulus plan.

Payments under the state’s stimulus plan are expected to be issued separately from an individual’s tax refund or state’s earned income tax credit, according to Sasha Feldstein, economic justice policy manager for the California Immigrant Policy Center. Those payments may take up to 45 days for direct deposit and 60 days for paper checks from the time any tax refund or state’s earned income tax credit is received.

Some undocumented immigrants who qualify to receive the California Earned Income Tax Credit and file taxes with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers will receive up to $1,200. Immigrant advocates and Democrats pushed for undocumented immigrants to receive more money under the state’s plan after they were left out of federal stimulus relief due to their immigration status.

CalWORKS recipients could also see $600 payments by mid-April under the state stimulus plan.

“This legislation will aid some of the people who have kept us going through the hardest times of this pandemic,” said California Assembly Speaker and Democrat Anthony Rendon at a press conference. “Lower-wage workers have often been confined in service jobs with high levels of exposure. This will give them an additional tax rebate to help them make ends meet.”

Kim Bojórquez
Kim Bojórquez joined The Sacramento Bee's Capitol Bureau as a Report for America corps member in 2020. She covers Latino communities in California.
