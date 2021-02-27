Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

Potential challenger to Gavin Newsom said to be meeting with Trump as recall efforts progress

FILE- In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell during a press conference after their meeting, in Belgrade, Serbia. Kosovo’s acting prime minister has on Monday, April 20 accused a United States envoy of being “directly involved” in toppling his government last month. He said Grenell is insisting on a final deal in talks between Kosovo and Serbia to score political points. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)
FILE- In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell during a press conference after their meeting, in Belgrade, Serbia. Kosovo’s acting prime minister has on Monday, April 20 accused a United States envoy of being “directly involved” in toppling his government last month. He said Grenell is insisting on a final deal in talks between Kosovo and Serbia to score political points. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file) Darko Vojinovic AP

Richard Grenell will meet with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate Saturday to discuss a possible run for California governor, according to reports from Politico.

Grenell, who served as a foreign ambassador and later acting Director of National Intelligence under Trump, has been rumored to be considering a run against Gov. Gavin Newsom, the California Democrat who is facing a mounting recall effort.

On Saturday during remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Grenell said he has “never seen a better case” for a recall in California, and hinted at running for governor himself.

“If a public official is still failing to deliver on their promises and you can’t limit their term, or recall them in time, there’s always another option: you can run against them yourself,” Grenell told the conference.

Grenell had previously served under President George W. Bush and is a frequent appearance on cable news. In 2012, he signed on to Mitt Romney’s campaign as a foreign policy spokesperson. He was criticized for his inflammatory rhetoric on Twitter, often taking aim at Newt Gingrich, Hillary Clinton and Democrats.

In now-deleted tweets, Grenell also made comments about Joe Biden receiving Botox, and delivered jabs against then-first lady Michelle Obama.

“Did you notice that while Michelle Obama is working out on the (TV show) BiggestLoser she is sweating on the East Room’s carpet ? Just saying,” he said in an April 2012 tweet.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
  Comments  

Advertising



Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff



Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Adam Ashton
Capitol Bureau chief
aashton@sacbee.com
@Adam_Ashton

Sophia Bollag
Policy and politics
sbollag@sacbee.com
@SophiaBollag
916-326-5545

Kate Irby
California and Washington, D.C.
kirby@mcclatchydc.com
@kateirby
202-383-6071

David Lightman
California and Washington, D.C.
dlightman@mcclatchydc.com
@LightmanDavid
202-365-5241

Andrew Sheeler
Breaking news, California
asheeler@thetribunenews.com
@andrewsheeler
805-781-7934

Wes Venteicher
State agencies
wventeicher@sacbee.com
@wesventeicher
916-321-1410

Hannah Wiley
Legislature, Capitol Alert
hwiley@sacbee.com
@hannahcwiley
916-321-5236

Facebook
@capitolalert

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service