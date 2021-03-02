Capitol Alert

Get a text asking for personal info for REAL ID? It’s a scam, California DMV says

The DMV is warning about a new phishing scam related to the REAL ID.
Courtesy of DMV

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued a warning about a new phishing scam related to REAL ID that seeks to get personal information, such as a driver’s license number, Social Security number or financial information.

Multiple DMV customers have received a text message stating, “Our records indicate that your contact information must be updated for REAL ID compliance. Provide an up-to-date mailing address and phone number.”

That message is not from the DMV.

“The DMV has not sent such a text, nor would we,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement. “We offer secure online services and send text messages for some services, but never ask for personal information outside of a secure DMV account accessed by the customer.”

The California DMV will not ask for personal identifying information through email, text or over the phone, the department said.

The DMV added that it does not send unsolicited requests for information, and when it does send a text or email to a customer, it is based on action initiated by that customer.

If you get a message you suspect is phishing for your information, the DMV recommends that you ignore or delete it. You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission, at ftc.gov/complaint.

Phishing emails can be forwarded to reportphishing@apwg.org, while text messages can be forwarded to SPAM (7726).

Beginning Oct. 1, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require a valid passport or other federally approved document, including REAL ID, in order to board domestic flights or access secure federal facilities and military bases.

More information is available at REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

