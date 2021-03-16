California has help for parents who can’t afford child care. Here’s how to find it

Third graders Gabi Wade, left, Gavin Ruggles and Alex Pop, right, take a movement break during class at Two Rivers Elementary School in Sacramento on Monday, March 8, 2021, the first day that the students at the Natomas Unified school attended in person instruction this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only three students were in the classroom. dkim@sacbee.com

Nearly a year after California shuttered public schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures have forced many families to juggle work while caring for children.

Some parents were forced to quit their job in order to stay at home with their children during the pandemic, said Mary Ignatius, a statewide organizer at Parent Voices, a parent-run grassroots organization. Others have asked older children to take care of their younger siblings or asked extended family members to babysit.

She said the difficulties are particularly apparent in low-income Latino households, who disproportionately work as essential workers and have limited child care options. More than 50% of California public school students in grades K-12 are Latino, according to a California School Boards Association analysis.

“Historically, Hispanic families have underutilized government assistance programs aimed at serving families who experience poverty, reporting that they do not need them or do not have knowledge of the assistance available or eligibility requirements,” according to a report by the National Research Center on Hispanic Children & Families.

Currently, the state offers subsidized child care and preschool for 415,000 children through various programs, according to a Legislative Analyst’s Office report. Here’s where to find help.

California Child Care Resource & Referral Network

Ignatius recommends families visit the California Child Care Resource & Referral Network’s website to find a child care resource or referral agency in the area. Parents can call the network’s hotline at 1-800-KIDS-793, which is available in English and Spanish, to connect with a child care specialist.

CalWORKs Child Care Program

The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) Child Care Program offers subsidized services for welfare recipients and low-income households. The voucher-based program is administered in three stages.

Families can apply at their local social services departments here. Supply is limited.

Migrant Alternative Payment Program

The California Department of Education’s Migrant Alternative Payment Program provides child care assistance to migrant agricultural workers living in Fresno, Merced, Kern, Tulare, Kings and Madera. More information on how to apply can be found here.





