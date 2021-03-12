Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert is launching texting updates for Newsom recall news. Subscribe here 

Keep up daily with the latest on efforts to recall California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Here’s how:

The Sacramento Bee’s Capitol Alert is launching subscription text-message alerts and updates on this historic campaign. For $4 a month, you’ll get an inside look and latest news on the status of the recall, who’s running and what Newsom is doing to fend off challengers.

Plus, you’ll be the first to get links to our coverage.

Subscribers can also text directly with California political reporter Lara Korte, who can answer questions, provide information and follow up on story tips.

Recall organizers say they have enough signatures to trigger a recall election. That means you can expect a crazy year out of Sacramento, with potentially dozens of candidates putting their names on the ballot.

Subscribe to Recall Watch texts in the box below or at https://joinsubtext.com/capitolalert. You can also text Capitol Alert to (916) 884-2779.

Join us as we follow this unusual year in California politics.

Profile Image of Lara Korte
Lara Korte
Lara Korte covers California politics for The Sacramento Bee. Before joining The Bee, she reported on Texas higher education for the Austin American-Statesman. She is a graduate of the University of Kansas.
